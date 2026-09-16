NEW JAMA NETWORK OPEN STUDY SHOWS GIVING LESS IV FLUIDS DURING SURGERY CAN BE BENEFICIAL FOR PATIENTS

Montefiore Einstein Investigators Conducted Large Scale Natural Experiment



During Nationwide IV Fluid Shortage

THE BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published today in JAMA Network Open, led by anesthesiologists at Montefiore Einstein, demonstrates that reducing IV fluid administration during surgery does not negatively impact patient outcomes. In fact, the researchers found benefits, including significantly lower foley catheter insertion rates, lower urinary tract infection rates and decreased 30-day hospital readmissions.

During the nationwide IV fluid shortage in 2024, investigators at Montefiore Einstein implemented a 12-step intervention including using smaller fluid bags, reducing the number of bags in the OR, substituting IV hydration with oral hydration and enhanced staff education, which resulted in a 75% decrease in intraoperative fluid use among almost 27,000 patients. The study compares the outcomes of these patients, who were undergoing elective surgery for a variety of reasons, to 12,000 patients who underwent surgery before the intervention period. The study highlights that the intervention was safe and helped to preserve costs.

IV fluids are typically administered during surgery to help maintain fluid and electrolyte balance. There is currently no consensus on the ideal amount of fluid a patient should receive during elective surgery. When Hurricane Helene impacted production in 2024, Montefiore Einstein researchers used this opportunity to conduct a large-scale natural experiment on the impact of reduced IV fluid administration during surgery on patient outcomes. Given the study outcomes, the team is considering how to implement new practices to more modestly administer IV fluids during elective surgeries.

"Our study demonstrates how a health system can respond rapidly to a national supply crisis in an innovative fashion while maintaining patient safety," said co-author Matthias Eikermann M.D., Francis F. Foldes Professor and Chair, Department of Anesthesiology at Montefiore Einstein. "These findings have had a lasting impact at Montefiore Einstein and have relevance for future shortages. In the meantime, we look forward to doing further research that may help to inform best practices in intraoperative fluid usage across the country."

About Montefiore Health System



Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems. It is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. It comprises ten hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, and over two hundred outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram , and LinkedIn, or view us on Facebook and YouTube

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SOURCE Montefiore Health System