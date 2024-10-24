New Funding Secured to Support Clinical GMP Manufacturing Expansion at Rise Therapeutics

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Therapeutics announced today that it has received funding from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) at the National Institute of Health (NIH) to enable infrastructure improvement that will scale GMP production and accelerate quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC), significantly enhancing its biologics drug manufacturing capabilities. This Commercial Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program SBIR award will also support Phase 2 clinical GMP manufacturing to advance Rise Therapeutics’ R-3750 program currently completing a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients suffering from ulcerative colitis.

“This funding package from NIH will help drive our transition to large scale GMP manufacturing,” stated Dr. Gary Fanger, President and CEO of Rise Therapeutics. “With four different products progressing through Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical studies, our ability to seamlessly transition those programs into pivotal Phase 2/3 studies is critical for Rise Therapeutics’ evolution to a late-stage clinical company. This funding is an important component to that transition, and we appreciate the support by NIDDK for helping enable us to develop R-3750 as an innovative new drug candidate.”

About R-3750

Being an oral immunotherapy, R-3750 represents a novel breakthrough in the way we treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Rise Therapeutics has utilized its proprietary synthetic biology approach to develop R-3750, an immunologically-directed microbiome medication, orally administered as a capsule for the treatment of IBD. Affecting greater than 3 million adults in the US each year, IBD is composed of two chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract: Crohn’s disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). IBD is a lifelong disease that currently has few treatments available, and of those treatments, many have debilitating side effects and risks. Rise Therapeutics’ R-3750 therapy represents a novel immune regulatory approach for mediating anti-inflammatory control in the gut and a promising solution for mitigating colitis.

About Rise Therapeutics

Rise Therapeutics is an emerging, privately held biotechnology company located in Rockville, Maryland, which leverages its expertise in synthetic biology and immunological drug development to create novel cellular-based immune therapies. With a strong emphasis on product development and its internal clinical GMP manufacturing infrastructure, Rise is focused on developing immunological-based biological medicines using a unique and proprietary oral biologics delivery platform. For more information, go to www.risetherapeutics.com.

