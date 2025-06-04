New Clinical Data Highlights Onera Health’s Patch-Based Home Polysomnography Solution at SLEEP 2025

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChariteBerlin--Onera Health, a leader in transforming remote sleep diagnostics and monitoring, has today announced that its patient-applied patch-based home Polysomnography Solution will be prominently featured in multiple scientific presentations at the forthcoming SLEEP 2025 conference. The MedTech company will showcase this innovative solution at booth #1145 during the largest annual conference, which brings together leading experts and innovators in the field of sleep medicine. Furthermore, Onera Health will host a symposium on "Advancing Access to PSG" on Monday, June 9.

The 39th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS) will present the latest clinical data and insights that promise to reshape the landscape of sleep medicine. This year's conference will take place from June 8 to 11, 2025, in Seattle, Washington.

“We are excited to see our Patch-based Type II Polysomnography System highlighted in four different presentations and to be an integral part of the evolving field of sleep medicine by advancing access to the gold standard of PSG sleep testing,” states Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera Health.

The clinical utility of the Onera home PSG system will be presented in four poster presentations. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Assessment of Disease Burden in PAP-Intolerant OSA Patients Using Home Polysomnography: A Pilot Study

Authors: Heiser C et al.

Poster Board Number: #219

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 9, 2025, 10:00 - 11:45 am

Abstract ID: 661

Title: Signal Quality and Recording Characteristics of Patient-Applied Home Polysomnography: A Real-World Analysis Across US and European Settings

Authors: Dimitrov T et al.

Poster Board Number: #543

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 10, 2025, 11:00 - 11:45 am

Abstract ID: 1666

Title: Validation of a Novel Patch-Based Type II Polysomnography System

Authors: Schneider H et al.

Poster Board Number: #319

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 11, 2025, 10:00 - 11:45 am

Abstract ID: 677

Title: Patient Perception of a Novel Patch-Based Type II Polysomnography System

Authors: Schneider H et al.

Poster Board Number: #320

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 11, 2025, 10:00 - 11:45 am

Abstract ID: 678

Additional presentations by experts from leading institutions will feature validation results, insights from real-world implementation, and the clinical implications of home PSG testing during a symposium titled "Expanding Access, Enhancing Outcomes: The Future of Sleep Diagnostics with Home Polysomnography," which will be hosted by Onera Health on June 9.

“Home polysomnography addresses significant challenges, including the shortage of in-laboratory beds, technicians, and sleep physicians. This shortage has led to escalating costs and an increasing unmet clinical demand, with many patients suffering from sleep disorders remaining undiagnosed. This symposium aims to provide valuable insights into how hPSG can enhance patient care pathways and is already beginning to reshape the landscape of sleep healthcare by broadening access to gold standard PSG testing. I am confident that it will foster engaging discussions with esteemed panelists regarding the emerging opportunities for remote sleep diagnostics and care,” explains Ruben de Francisco.

Attendees can anticipate the following presentations:

David P. White, MD, part-time Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School – "The Perfect Storm: Why Sleep Medicine Needs to Transform Now"

Thomas Penzel, PhD, Charité University Hospital Berlin – "Home Polysomnography Comes of Age: Validation Study Results"

Anupamjeet Kaur Sekhon, MD, Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center– "From Lab to Home: Implementing Home Sleep Testing at Scale"

About Onera Health

Onera Health is a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring. Their breakthrough diagnostic solutions and services are poised to help millions of people struggling with sleep-related ailments while also impacting other medical fields by monitoring various chronic conditions, ultimately improving the health and quality of life of patients worldwide. The company’s innovative solutions provide comprehensive sleep test data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the United States. For further information, please visit onerahealth.com.

