New Clinical Data for Vivace Therapeutics’ Best-in-Class, Hippo Pathway-Targeting Therapy to be Presented in Oral Presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025

VT3989, a First-in-Class TEAD Autopalmitoylation Inhibitor, is the First Therapy Targeting the Hippo Pathway to Demonstrate Compelling Clinical Activity in Cancer

New Data Adds to Clinical Findings Supporting VT3989's Potential as a Best-in-Class Therapeutic, with Initial Focus on the Treatment of Mesothelioma

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivace Therapeutics, Inc., a small molecule discovery and development company developing first-in-class cancer therapies targeting the Hippo pathway, today announced that new data from the company's ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its first-in-class transcriptional enhanced associate domain (TEAD) autopalmitoylation inhibitor, VT3989, will be featured in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025. Timothy A. Yap, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Clinical Development in the Therapeutics Discovery Division at the University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, will deliver the oral presentation at the conference, which is being held October 17-21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation #920O:

Title: Safety and efficacy of first-in-class, YAP/TEAD inhibitor, VT3989 in refractory pleural and non-pleural mesothelioma: A Phase I/II study









Sunday, October 19, 2025, 4:40 – 4:50 p.m. CEST Location: Hanover Auditorium - Hall 7.2c

Previously reported initial results from the Phase 1/2 trial demonstrated VT3989 to be well tolerated with durable antitumor responses in patients with advanced malignant mesothelioma and other tumors with neurofibromatosis 2 (NF2) mutations. The study (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04665206) is a multi-center, open label trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and biological activity of VT3989 in patients with refractory metastatic solid tumors, including refractory non-pleural and pleural malignant mesothelioma. The study included both a dose escalation and a dose expansion phase.

