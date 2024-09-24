Nevro Announces the Launch of HFX AdaptivAI™, the Only AI-Driven Technology in Spinal Cord Stimulation

HFX AdaptivAI combines insights from over 100,000 patients and more than 100 million data points¹ and leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver responsive and personalized pain relief in real time*

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and limited market release of HFX iQ™ with HFX AdaptivAI™ – a responsive, personalized pain management platform powering the HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system.

Building on a foundation of landmark evidence2, clinical research and big data, HFX AdaptivAI is the only technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide patients suffering from chronic pain with an unprecedented level of personalized, responsive pain relief.

“Nevro is further establishing its position as the leading developer of data-driven solutions for pain management through the launch of HFX iQ with HFX AdaptivAI,” said Kevin Thornal, Nevro’s CEO and president. “HFX AdaptivAI delivers personalized pain relief, utilizing AI and leveraging millions of data points and ten years of innovation and patient care. We believe this new solution is a major milestone, and it demonstrates our dedication to freeing patients from the burden of chronic pain through evidence-based therapies that transform patients’ lives. Importantly, HFX AdaptivAI puts patients in control of their pain relief while, at the same time, providing physicians the ability to monitor their patient’s pain journey – closing the loop that matters.”

“HFX AdaptivAI is a significant leap forward in pain management,” said Dr. Usman Latif, MD, MBA, a Harvard-trained interventional pain specialist at The University of Kansas Health System. “Drawing from landmark evidence and big data, this technology has the potential to offer patients a faster and more sustainable approach to pain relief. HFX AdaptivAI is on the right path to make a lasting impact on how we manage chronic pain and improve patient outcomes.”

HFX AdaptivAI Offers:

“Chronic pain is a dynamic, biopsychosocial human condition unique to each individual4,” said Dr. David Caraway, MD, PhD, Nevro’s chief medical officer. “To effectively treat suffering – as perceived by each patient – therapies must be personalized based on the changing experience of pain. Only HFX AdaptivAI seeks to engage with the patient and personalize the SCS therapy in real time using evidence based on algorithms and multi-dimensional metrics of pain relief, function and satisfaction.”

Nevro noted that it expects to launch its full market release of HFX iQ with HFX AdaptivAI in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For more information on HFX AdaptivAI, please visit https://nevro.com/English/us/providers/Product-HFX-AdaptivAI.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients globally. Nevro’s comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro’s proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro’s unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with Nevrocloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

*HFX AdaptivAI™ technology includes an advanced algorithm with an ability to interlace bipoles. Senza HFX iQ uses a fixed set of instructions to provide optimized treatment recommendations that utilize direct patient input from assessments on pain and quality of life measures. Big data refers to Nevro’s internal cloud database.

**HFX AdaptivAI™ customized programs are pre-defined parameters programmed by the physician.

To learn more about Nevro, please visit our website at www.nevro.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

1 Data on file.

2 Kapural, L., et al. (2016). Comparison of 10-kHz high-frequency and traditional low-frequency spinal cord stimulation for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain: 24-month results from a multicenter, randomized, controlled pivotal trial. Neurosurgery, 79(5), 667–677. Patel, N.P., et al. (2023). Durable responses at 24 months with high-frequency spinal cord stimulation for nonsurgical refractory back pain. J Neurosurg Spine:1-11. Petersen, E., et al. (2023). Long-Term Efficacy of High-Frequency (10 kHz) Spinal Cord Stimulation for the Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy: 24-Month Results of a Randomized Controlled Trial. Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, 110865.

To learn more about Nevro’s landmark publications, please visit the company’s Publications page on its website.

3 Data on file, 3% PD 10 KHz 30 μs 2.0 mA 20 secs 10mins 800 Ohms.

4 Deer T.R., Caraway D.L., Wallace M.S. 2014. A Definition of Refractory Pain to Help Determine Suitability for Device Implantation. Neuromodulation 2014; 17: 711–715

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting the company’s current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: our belief that HFX AdaptivAI™ is the future of SCS therapy and keeps Nevro firmly at the forefront of innovation. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to us or our current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including our ability to successfully commercialize our products; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of third-party payor reimbursement for our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth and the costs and expenses of operating our business; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These factors, together with those that are described in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2024, as well as any reports that we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

