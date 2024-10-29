Neuvivo Expands Board of Directors in Preparation of Upcoming NDA Review with the Appointment of Robert Baffi, PhD, MBA

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neuvivo, a pioneering company in biopharmaceutical innovation, is excited to announce the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Dr. Robert Baffi, PhD, MBA, a seasoned leader in the industry. This strategic addition underscores Neuvivo’s commitment to advancing its mission and driving growth.

Dr. Baffi brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, having held key leadership positions at renowned companies such as BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Genentech, Inc. He has a proven track record in drug development, regulatory affairs, strategic partnerships and preparing the commercialization of products for rare diseases. Dr. Baffi will play a vital role in guiding Neuvivo as it continues to prepare for the FDA review of NP001 in ALS while also seeking to expand its portfolio.

Ari Azhir, PhD, CEO, Neuvivo expressed: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Baffi to our Board at this critical moment as we continue to navigate the FDA approval process with the goal of bringing the promise of this meaningful and life-changing treatment to people living with ALS who so urgently need it.”

Dr. Baffi, a Venture Partner at Samsara BioCapital, LLC, said: “Individuals living with the devastating effects of ALS urgently need more treatment options that improve their quality of life and help them live longer. I look forward to working with and supporting Neuvivo as it steps closer to bringing its new and promising treatment, NP001, to market.”

Dr. Baffi has decades of leadership experience in biotechnology and specifically in product development and commercialization. Dr. Baffi has contributed to the approval and commercial success of 28 products and has authored numerous papers, patents and a book “Making a Habit of Quality.” Prior to joining Samsara BioCapital, LLC, Dr. Baffi had a 20-year career at BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he served as President of Global Manufacturing & Technical Operations, overseeing manufacturing, process development, quality, logistics, engineering and analytical chemistry. Prior to joining BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dr. Baffi was at Genentech, Inc. for 14 years.

About NP001

NP001 is a transformative, investigational therapy that could become the first immunotherapy for ALS designed to restore balance within a dysfunctional innate immune system where pro- and anti-inflammatory processes are no longer in equilibrium. By regaining balance in this natural process, NP001 may help slow the progression of ALS and preserve skeletal muscle function, including the diaphragm. To date, no other therapy has been able to preserve lung function. If approved, NP001 would be the first disease-modifying treatment with this novel mechanism of action and potentially have a meaningful effect on the lives of patients with ALS.

About Neuvivo

Neuvivo is a private, late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating and delivering advanced treatments for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. Neuvivo has developed a proprietary platform that includes a patented formulation for NP001 and its manufacture. For more information, please visit www.Neuvivo.com.

