Neutrolis Licenses University of Illinois Chicago Patent to Advance Topical Dry Eye Disease Therapy Targeting NETs

Patent for methods of use of topical DNase enzymes in the eye covers L304, Neutrolis’ proprietary therapy in development for the treatment of moderate to severe dry eye disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutrolis Inc., a clinical stage biotech company focused on targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Under the agreement, Neutrolis has acquired the rights to intellectual property that covers the use of topical DNase enzymes in the eye. Neutrolis is developing L304, a novel DNase generated using its proprietary exDNASE™ platform, to target Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) as a potential treatment for dry eye disease (DED).

The basis of the issued patent stems from the pioneering basic and clinical research work in the use of topical DNase conducted by Sandeep Jain, M.D., BA Field Professor of Ophthalmology and Director of Dry Eye and Ocular Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Clinic at Department of Ophthalmology, UIC College of Medicine, and an advisor to Neutrolis. Two recently completed early phase clinical trials led by Dr. Jain, funded in part by grants from the National Eye Institute/NIH and Research to Prevent Blindness, established the feasibility of DNase therapies in moderate to severe DED and in ocular GvHD. Neutrolis plans to leverage this licensed patent and the learnings from the clinical studies to advance its proprietary L304 program in moderate to severe DED.

“It is clear that NETs contribute to DED and this licensing agreement represents an important step in bringing our innovative treatments to patients who live with the daily challenges of DED,” said Toby Fox, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Neutrolis.

“Our work demonstrates that NETs have an underlying role in DED and I am delighted to be working in an advisory capacity with Neutrolis, a company leading the field of NET-based disease biology and dedicated to transforming inflammatory and autoimmune disease treatment with their novel approach,” said Dr. Jain. “There is a need for new therapies that have the potential to redefine the standard of care for patients with moderate to severe dry eye disease.”

“Dr. Jain and his team have laid the groundwork for the use of topical DNase in the eye as a treatment for DED that results from inflammation,” said Abdul Hakkim, Ph.D., chief operating officer and co-founder, Neutrolis. “His research and clinical experience provide additional valuable support for the further development of L304.”

About Dry Eye Disease (DED)

DED occurs when the eyes fail to produce adequate tears or when the tears produced are not effective in maintaining eye moisture. This condition can lead to discomfort and, in some cases, vision problems. Autoimmune disorders like Sjögren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, and ocular graft-versus-host disease can worsen dry eye symptoms. Approximately one-third of patients visiting ophthalmology clinics report dry eye symptoms, making it a prevalent issue in eye care. It affects millions of people annually, particularly older adults and women. DED represents the third largest segment within the ophthalmology market. The global market for dry eye treatments is projected to exceed USD 6.5 billion by 2027.

About Neutrolis Inc.

Neutrolis is revolutionizing the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing first-in-class, non-immunosuppressive therapies that target Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). NETs are web-like structures composed of DNA, histones and antimicrobial proteins released by neutrophils that can lead to tissue damage and chronic inflammation and play a critical role in the progression of immune-mediated inflammatory disorders. The extracellular DNA and proteins within NETs trigger autoantibodies, fueling flares in these conditions. The company’s exDNASE™ platform powers the development of analogs of naturally occurring enzymes that disassemble NETs. By addressing the underlying cause of NET-driven diseases, such as lupus, dry eye disease, and other chronic autoimmune conditions, Neutrolis aims to advance transformational therapies for patients. For more information, please visit neutrolis.com .

