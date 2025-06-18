Neurvati Neurosciences and GRIN Therapeutics Announce Appointment of Gail Farfel, PhD to Their Boards of Directors

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurvati Neurosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to bringing a new generation of therapies to people affected by neurological and psychiatric disorders, and GRIN Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the development of therapies to treat serious neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Gail M. Farfel, PhD to the board of directors of both companies.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Farfel to the Neurvati Neurosciences and GRIN Therapeutics boards at a pivotal time in our growth following the recent announcement of our Series D financing and our licensing agreement with Angelini Pharma," said Deborah Dunsire, MD, Board Chairwoman of Neurvati Neurosciences and GRIN Therapeutics. "With more than 30 years of experience leading neuroscience research teams, her insights and guidance will be critical assets to our team as we plan for new levels of momentum in our development programs, including initiation of our global pivotal Phase 3 trial for radiprodil in the treatment of GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder (GRIN-NDD)."

Dr. Farfel is an accomplished life sciences executive and neuroscientist who currently serves on the boards of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, DURECT Corporation, and the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT). She was previously Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing antibody therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Farfel brings deep industry experience, having held senior leadership roles at Zogenix, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer. She also served on the boards of AVROBIO and the University of Chicago Medical & Biological Sciences Alumni Association. With over 50 scientific publications and presentations in the fields of neuropsychopharmacology and drug effects, Dr. Farfel is a globally recognized thought leader in neuroscience research. She earned her bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Virginia and holds a PhD in neuropsychopharmacology from the University of Chicago.

"I am very much looking forward to working with the team at Neurvati Neurosciences and GRIN Therapeutics as they continue to build a thoughtful, flexible model for advancing innovative neuroscience programs," said Dr. Farfel. "Building on the highly promising data related to investigational radiprodil thus far, and with the global reach and support of the team at Angelini Pharma, there is a clear path forward to potentially bring a first-in-class treatment and new hope to people living with GRIN-NDD and other serious neurodevelopmental disorders. I'm excited to contribute to Neurvati's broader mission to accelerate the development of high-potential neuroscience assets across its portfolio."

About Neurvati Neurosciences

Neurvati Neurosciences, a portfolio company of Blackstone Life Sciences, identifies and advances the development of high-potential drug candidates across the neuroscience landscape. Neurvati employs a collaborative model that establishes fit-for-purpose affiliate companies, aligning dedicated resources with long-term strategic capital to catalyze innovative treatment options in areas of unmet need. Neurvati's team of experienced advisors and drug developers seeks opportunities to challenge current treatment paradigms and make a difference for patients suffering from a wide range of neurological and psychiatric disorders. For more information, please visit www.neurvati.com.

About GRIN Therapeutics

GRIN Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to the research and development of precision therapeutics for pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders with the goal of bringing hope to patients and caregivers. Late last year, GRIN Therapeutics reported promising topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial (the Honeycomb Trial, ClinicalTrials.gov NCT identifier: NCT05818943) evaluating investigational radiprodil in GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder (GRIN-NDD) in patients with gain-of-function (GoF) variants, leading to the decision to advance to a global pivotal Phase 3 trial. The company has an additional ongoing clinical trial to evaluate radiprodil for the potential treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and focal cortical dysplasia (FCD) type II. GRIN Therapeutics is an affiliate of Neurvati Neurosciences, a portfolio company of Blackstone Life Sciences. For more information, please visit www.grintherapeutics.com.

About Blackstone Life Sciences

Blackstone Life Sciences is an industry-leading private investment platform with capabilities to invest across the life cycle of companies and products within key life science sectors. By combining scale investments and hands-on operational leadership, Blackstone Life Sciences helps bring to market promising new medicines and medical technologies that improve patients' lives and currently has more than $12 billion in assets under management.

Corporate Contact



Elliott Ruiz



+1 201.674.5417



elliott.ruiz@neurvati.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurvati-neurosciences-and-grin-therapeutics-announce-appointment-of-gail-farfel-phd-to-their-boards-of-directors-302484310.html

SOURCE GRIN Therapeutics Inc.