NeuroVision Acquires Durin Life Sciences to Advance Earlier Detection and Management of Neurodegenerative Disease

Combined company brings together blood-based diagnostics, retinal imaging, and a national patient-facing telehealth platform to support earlier intervention and longitudinal care

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroVision Imaging Inc. today announced the acquisition of Durin Life Sciences Inc., creating an integrated neurodegenerative disease diagnostics and care platform focused on advancing earlier detection, patient access, and longitudinal brain health management.

The transaction combines Durin’s blood-based biomarker diagnostics platform with NeuroVision’s retinal imaging technology, telehealth infrastructure, and BrainHealth.net patient engagement platform. The combined company will operate under the NeuroVision name and continue to be led by Steven Verdooner, CEO and co-founder of NeuroVision.

Together, the companies aim to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and related neurological disorders by pairing advanced biomarker science with scalable clinical, data, and patient engagement capabilities.

Durin Life Sciences developed Duritect™, a suite of blood-based diagnostic tests designed to support the early detection and monitoring of neurodegenerative disease. NeuroVision contributes its established BrainHealth.net platform, which supports patients, providers, and healthcare organizations across the United States through telehealth-enabled cognitive assessment, care navigation, and longitudinal brain health programs.

“We’ve long believed that the future of neurodegenerative disease care begins with earlier and more accessible detection,” said Verdooner. “Durin’s blood-based biomarker platform represents an important advancement in that direction. By bringing together complementary strengths in diagnostics, technology and patient engagement, we believe we are uniquely positioned to help advance brain health at scale while supporting patients and families throughout the care journey.”

Ric Edelman, majority owner of Durin, is joining the board of the combined enterprise. He said, “This is a milestone for Durin and for everyone who has been part of our journey, and we're excited to be joining forces with NeuroVision.”

About NeuroVision Imaging

NeuroVision Imaging Inc., founded in 2010 and headquartered in Sacramento, is a healthcare technology company focused on improving neurological outcomes through earlier detection, patient engagement, and scalable brain health programs. Through its BrainHealth.net platform and retinal imaging technologies, NeuroVision provides diagnostic support, care navigation, and longitudinal lifestyle intervention programs for patients at risk for neurodegenerative disease. The company collaborates with healthcare systems, academic institutions, and industry partners to advance innovation in neurological care. Learn more at NeuroVision Imaging.

About Durin Life Sciences

Durin Life Sciences Inc. develops noninvasive, accessible diagnostic tests for some of the most prevalent and devastating neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and ALS. Its rapid-result Duritect™ diagnostic tests are designed to enable earlier detection and monitoring of disease progression, in some cases, years before symptoms appear. The company’s scientific platform is designed to support a broad pipeline of future diagnostic applications beyond neurodegenerative disease.

Media Contact:

Sandy Van

sandy@prpacific.com

808.206.4576