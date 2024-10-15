Neurosurgeon Joseph Georges, P.I. for Diakonos Oncology’s Phase 1 Trial of Its Unique Dendritic Cell Vaccine for Gliobastoma, Receives the CNS 2024 Rosenblum-Mahaley Clinical Research Award

The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) award, presented at its annual meeting September 28 - October 2, 2024, is given to the best clinical paper with special recognition for innovative treatment approaches that improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Georges was honored for his analysis of the positive results of Diakonos’ Phase 1 trial of its highly differentiated autologous dendritic cell vaccine (DOC1021) for glioblastoma.

A Phase 2 trial of DOC1021 is expected to be initiated in 4Q24, with first patient treated in 1Q25.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diakonos Oncology Corp., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced Joseph Georges, DO, Ph.D, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and Banner University Medical Center-Phoenix, received the Rosenblum-Mahaley Clinical Research Award at the 2024 Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) September 28 - October 2 in Houston, TX.





Dr. Georges is the principal investigator of Diakonos Phase 1 trial of its first-of-its-kind double loaded dendritic cell vaccine, DOC1021, for glioblastoma. He received the award for the best clinical paper, which included findings showing 93% of 15 evaluable patients survived more than 12 months after treatment with DOC1021 despite the patients’ exceptionally poor prognosis overall.

“We are excited to celebrate with Dr. Georges for receiving this prestigious honor from his peers at CNS,” said Mike Wicks, Diakonos CEO. “We look forward to his continued participation in the development of DOC1021 as we advance the asset into a Phase 2 clinical trial later this year.”

Dr. Georges observed, “Diakonos’ dendritic cell vaccine represents a unique approach for engaging an immune response against a patient’s cancer. Developing effective treatments for glioblastoma has been a great challenge. Having been involved with this trial from its inception, I am thrilled with the difference we have made in these patients’ lives and optimistic about the potential for DOC1021 to significantly improve upon the present standard of care.”

Dr. Georges’ presentation was titled, “Vaccination by homologous antigenic loading as adjuvant therapy for glioblastoma: Early analysis of Phase 1 results.” Read more about the findings.

About DOC1021

DOC1021 is an autologous dendritic cell vaccine (DCV) that initiates a complete cytotoxic T H 1 immune response against a patient’s cancer through the company’s proprietary double loading technology. The vaccines are made with a patient’s dendritic cells combined with RNA and proteins prepared from a sample of their tumor.

This unique approach unlocks a synergistic tumor killing T H 1 response driven by dual protein and RNA antigen sourcing, and it allows targeting of the complete cancer antigen profile. Moreover, the approach does not require any genetic modification of the patient’s immune cells for manufacturing, and it does not require preconditioning of bone marrow or high dose IL-2 for administration.

In addition to the lead GBM study, a clinical trial of another Diakonos’ dendritic cell vaccine is ongoing for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Diakonos has received Fast Track designations from the FDA for both the GBM and pancreatic cancer programs. The company has also received Orphan Drug Designation for the GBM program.

About Diakonos Oncology Corp.

Based out of Houston, TX, Diakonos Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer immunotherapy and focusing on difficult-to-treat indications, including glioblastoma. A variant of the DOC1021 treatment platform also is in early-stage clinical testing in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). For more information visit: www.diakonosoncology.com.

