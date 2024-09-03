NeuroStar Honors Suicide Prevention Month With Milestone Achievement and Powerful Stories

NeuroStar Is More Than Halfway to Achieving Its Five-Year Goal of Saving Thousands of Lives

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, is proud to shine a light on the powerful stories shared through the NeuroStar Voices Portal in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month. Launched last year, the portal has become a vital platform for individuals to share their journeys of battling depression and reclaiming their lives through NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.



NeuroStar is also marking a key milestone, reaching halfway toward its goal of saving 3,325 lives with this transformative therapy. In less than three years, NeuroStar has treated 88,533 patients, potentially saving 1,771 lives. This achievement is part of a five-year plan to treat 166,240 people with NeuroStar TMS and save 3,325 lives.*1 The five-year plan accelerates momentum gained since NeuroStar’s initial FDA clearance in 2008. The 88,533 patients treated in such a short time represent more than half the total number of patients treated between 2008 and 2023.

“When we set the goal of saving 3,325 lives, it was more than an objective—it was a heartfelt commitment to providing hope to those struggling to stay afloat,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics, Inc. “Surpassing the halfway mark underscores that every life saved is a testament the bravery of those fighting depression and the impact NeuroStar has on their mental health journey. The inspiring stories shared through the NeuroStar Voices Portal humanizes these milestones, showcasing the transformative power of our therapy and the renewed hope it brings to individuals and their families.”

The NeuroStar Voices Portal powerfully illustrates NeuroStar’s life-saving impact on those battling depression, as well as its profound effects on families and communities.

“My life has completely changed since NeuroStar TMS. I tell everybody all the time that it did not just change my life, but it saved my life.” – Kayla, Arkansas

“NeuroStar TMS was probably the best thing that could have happened. I feel so much freer without that heaviness of depression. There’s light now.” – Curry, Massachusetts

“I want people with depression to know that THEY are worth the time commitment, the effort, and the healing NeuroStar TMS will bring to get them back to a productive, happy, enjoyable life!” – Kat, Ohio



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide deaths reached a record high in 2022, with nearly 50,000 Americans losing their lives to suicide, reflecting an urgent and ongoing need for effective mental health treatments.2 These findings highlight the critical importance of continued innovation and commitment in mental health care and underscore how NeuroStar plays a vital role in providing support and hope to those in need. For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit www.neurostar.com.

*Based on a suicide rate of 2%.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15-21 with MDD. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with over 6.6 million treatments delivered. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com.

