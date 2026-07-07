Neurophet Showcases ‘Neurophet AQUA AD Plus’ at AAIC 2026, Expands Global Partnerships

Showcasing AI-powered brain imaging analysis solutions, including Neurophet AQUA and Neurophet SCALE PET

Engaging in partnering meetings with global pharmaceutical companies and CROs to accelerate business development in the ICL sector

SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced today that it will participate in the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC 2026), which will be held in London, United Kingdom, from July 12 to 15.

At the conference, Neurophet will showcase Neurophet AQUA AD Plus, its comprehensive brain imaging analysis solution designed to support the prescription of Alzheimer's disease therapies. Neurophet AQUA AD Plus quantitatively analyzes both magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans to support imaging-based clinical decision-making across the entire treatment journey—from assessing patient eligibility prior to treatment initiation, to monitoring treatment-related adverse effects during therapy, and evaluating treatment outcomes after administration.

In addition, Neurophet will showcase its AI-powered brain imaging analysis solutions at its exhibition booth, including Neurophet AQUA AD Plus, Neurophet AQUA, a software solution for neurodegeneration imaging analysis, and Neurophet SCALE PET, a software solution for quantitative PET image analysis.

Through its participation in AAIC 2026, Neurophet will engage in partnering meetings with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as potential customers, to explore business development collaborations in the field of imaging biomarker analysis. In particular, the company will introduce its imaging core lab (ICL) services, which analyze neuroimaging biomarkers—key endpoints widely used in clinical trials for the development of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease therapies.

"Demand for Neurophet AQUA AD Plus has been steadily growing among leading healthcare institutions in Korea and abroad for imaging analysis related to the prescription of Alzheimer's disease therapies," said Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet. "Through our participation in AAIC 2026, we plan to further accelerate the expansion of strategic partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies and CROs in the ICL sector."

Meanwhile, AAIC 2026 is the world's largest international conference dedicated to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The event brings together dementia researchers, neurologists, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry professionals from around the world to share the latest advances in dementia diagnosis, treatment, and research, serving as a global platform for scientific exchange.

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

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SOURCE Neurophet