NeuroPace Strengthens Management Team with Two Key Appointments

Appointed former key developer of RNS System as new Vice President of Research and Development



Appointed former head of commercial marketing for Boston Scientific’s DBS franchise as the new Vice President of Marketing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced the appointments of Brett Wingeier as the new Vice President of Research and Development and Katie Keller as the new Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately.

“We are excited to welcome Katie and Brett to our team. Katie brings an understanding of the neurostimulation market and expertise in market development through her tenure at Boston Scientific and leading its DBS commercial marketing function. I’m confident that through her leadership our market development programs and plans will move to the next level as we look to close the treatment gap by driving broader adoption and utilization of RNS therapy,” said Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. “Brett is a proven innovator and developer of advanced medical devices, which includes our RNS technology. His extensive knowledge of the RNS System and epilepsy will position him to help advance our strategy to expand the capabilities of the RNS System through our technology development plans and pipeline.”

“I am excited to join NeuroPace and look forward to working with the team on expanding access to the Company’s life changing RNS therapy through indication expansion and increased awareness with both patients and clinicians,” stated Ms. Keller.

Ms. Keller brings significant experience and a track record of success in medical device marketing and commercial roles to NeuroPace. Most recently, she led the global commercial marketing function for Boston Scientific’s Neuromodulation Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) franchise. In addition, she brings deep experience in marketing and market development from her leadership roles with a number of device markets, including Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Physiology and Cardiac Rhythm Management. Ms. Keller received a Masters in Bioscience (MBA/Bioengineering hybrid program) from the Keck Graduate Institute and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southern California.

“I am excited to rejoin NeuroPace at such an exciting time for the Company and for the RNS System,” said Dr. Wingeier. “The unique monitoring and analysis capabilities of the RNS System have provided us with an unparalleled dataset. I look forward to working with the team and our customers to further evolve these capabilities and translate these data into enhanced ease of use, greater efficiency, and clinical insights that continue to transform the lives of people living with epilepsy.”

Brett brings more than 20 years of experience across neurotech, biomedical engineering and entrepreneurship to the Company, including more than a decade as a key contributor to the development of NeuroPace’s RNS System in the early 2000s. Most recently, Dr. Wingeier served as CEO, CTO and co-founder of Magnus Medical, gaining FDA clearance for a data-driven, individually targeted hardware and software platform with rapid effectiveness in major depression. Prior to Magnus, he served as the CTO, CEO and co-founder of Halo Neuroscience, a venture-backed company focusing on non-invasive neuromodulation for human performance, from 2013 to 2019. Prior to Halo, Dr. Wingeier served as a Principal Engineer at NeuroPace from 2001 to 2013, during which time he was instrumental in projects including development of the RNS System and analysis of the Company’s earliest clinical data. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University. Dr. Wingeier is a U.S. registered patent agent with more than 70 issued patents.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: NeuroPace’s current expectations, forecasts and beliefs; future financial performance, including management’s continued outlook for fiscal year 2024; the Company’s commitment to effectively managing its operating expenses; ability to capitalize on increased market opportunities by expanding access to treatments; and clinical trial results and indication expansion. NeuroPace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties related to market acceptance and adoption of NeuroPace’s RNS System; risks related to the pricing of the RNS System and availability of adequate reimbursement for the procedures to implant the RNS System and for clinicians to provide ongoing care for patients treated with the RNS System; the risk that NeuroPace may not realize the intended benefits of its partnership with DIXI Medical; risks related to regulatory compliance and expectations for regulatory approvals to expand the market for NeuroPace’s RNS System; NeuroPace’s reliance on contractors and other third parties, including single-source suppliers and vendors; and other important factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in NeuroPace’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2024, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to NeuroPace as of the date hereof. NeuroPace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroPace’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of NeuroPace.

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com