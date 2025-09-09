NeuroOne® to Participate in Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on September 17th and 18th, 2025

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will be participating in the Sidoti & Co. Virtual Small-Cap Conference being held September 17-18, 2025.

Dave Rosa, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ron McClurg, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on September 17th at 12:15pm Eastern Time and will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Webcast: NeuroOne Presentation Link

“During the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, we increased revenues 105% to $1.7 million compared to the prior year and expanded gross margin to 53.9%, while also hitting several key operational milestones – such receiving our FDA 510(k) Clearance for our OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System to treat facial pain,” said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. “With the company funded through at least fiscal year 2026, we believe now is an opportune time to speak with institutional investors and increase our awareness in the public markets.”

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the NeuroOne investor relations website at www.nmtc1.com/investors.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, monitoring, ablation, drug delivery and stimulation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecasts,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue, “focused on,” “committed to” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding our ability to be funded through at least fiscal year 2026, and our business strategy, market size, and other potential growth opportunities. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations for the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise; risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company’s capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks relate to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials; that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

IR Contact

MZ Group – MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us