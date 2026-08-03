Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 31, 2026

MALVERN, Pa., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a leader in interventional mental health that combines its NeuroStar® TMS technology with direct patient care through the Greenbrook network of interventional psychiatry clinics, today announced the granting of inducement awards to five new non-executive employees as described below. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), these awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to their respective employment with the Company. In all cases, vesting is subject to the recipient’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date, and the awards are subject to the terms of the Company’s 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan.

Restricted stock units (“RSUs”)

Name Number of Inducement Plan RSUs Vesting Schedule Phillip McDaniel 18,000 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date. Phillip McDaniel 12,000 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date. Nicolas Jackson 9,000 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date. Martin Webb 22,500 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date. Martin Webb 15,000 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date. William Peschel 2,400 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date. Alex Vargas 2,400 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.





About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a leader in interventional mental health, combining innovative treatment technologies with direct patient care. Through its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system, the company is a leading provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment and, through Greenbrook, operates one of the largest interventional psychiatry clinic networks in the United States, offering both TMS and SPRAVATO® therapies. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults and is backed by what we believe is the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (“TRD”) in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (“MDD”) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Neuronetics Contact:

Investors:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com

Media:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

References

1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.