SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Neurogene to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Neurogene’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Neurogene

Neurogene (NASDAQ: NGNE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing genetic medicines for people and their families impacted by devastating neurological diseases. The Company is using a biology-first approach paired with optimized delivery to develop purpose-built genetic medicines, including programs powered by its novel and proprietary EXACT™ transgene regulation technology. Neurogene is advancing its lead gene therapy program, NGN-401, as a potential best-in-class, one-time treatment for Rett syndrome. For more information, visit neurogene.com or follow on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Mike Devine
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
michael.devine@neurogene.com

Investor Contact:
Lina Li
Executive Director, Investor Relations
lina.li@neurogene.com

New York Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Photo of skyline of downtown New York, Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan
Job Trends
7 companies hiring in New York now
July 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney