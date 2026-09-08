Neurogene to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference.
Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Neurogene’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.
About Neurogene
Neurogene (NASDAQ: NGNE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing genetic medicines for people and their families impacted by devastating neurological diseases. The Company is using a biology-first approach paired with optimized delivery to develop purpose-built genetic medicines, including programs powered by its novel and proprietary EXACT™ transgene regulation technology. Neurogene is advancing its lead gene therapy program, NGN-401, as a potential best-in-class, one-time treatment for Rett syndrome. For more information, visit neurogene.com or follow on LinkedIn.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Mike Devine
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
michael.devine@neurogene.com
Investor Contact:
Lina Li
Executive Director, Investor Relations
lina.li@neurogene.com