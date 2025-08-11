Neurogene Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 8, 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 27,480 shares of the Company’s common stock to seven new employees (the “Inducement Grants”) on August 6, 2025 (the “Grant Date”). The Inducement Grants have been granted pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”). The Inducement Grants were granted as an inducement material to these individuals entering into employment with Neurogene in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grants have an exercise price per share that is equal to the closing price of Neurogene’s common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grants will vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and thereafter in equal portions upon the lapse of each three-month period over the following 36-month period, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Neurogene through the applicable vesting dates.

About Neurogene

The mission of Neurogene is to treat devastating neurological diseases to improve the lives of patients and families impacted by these rare diseases. Neurogene is developing novel approaches and treatments to address the limitations of conventional gene therapy in central nervous system disorders. This includes selecting a delivery approach to maximize distribution to target tissues and designing products to maximize potency and purity for an optimized efficacy and safety profile. The Company’s novel and proprietary EXACT™ transgene regulation platform technology allows for the delivery of therapeutic levels while limiting transgene toxicity associated with conventional gene therapy. Neurogene has constructed a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. CGMP production of NGN-401 was conducted in this facility and will support pivotal clinical development activities. For more information, visit www.neurogene.com.

Company Contact:

Cara Mayfield

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

cara.mayfield@neurogene.com



Investor Contact:

Melissa Forst

Argot Partners

Neurogene@argotpartners.com