Neurogen Biomarking Announces Global Agreement with Quanterix for Use of Blood Biomarker Assay in its Patient-Initiated Blood Test to Support Early Detection of Dementia and Mild Cognitive Impairment Due to Alzheimer’s Disease

Neurogen Biomarking’s Brain Health Care Ecosystem Gives Patients Easier Access to Clinically Validated Blood Biomarker Technology

Dr. Rany Aburashed Dr. Rany Aburashed is Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Neurogen Biomarking.

Dr. Elisabeth Thijssen Dr. Elisabeth Thijssen is Chief Scientific Officer of Neurogen Biomarking.

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurogen Biomarking, the world’s first ecosystem for memory and thinking concerns announced today that they have entered into an exclusive agreement to use Quanterix Corporation’s antibody technology to measure a specific blood biomarker that serves as an early indicator of dementia and Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Quanterix Corporation is a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection. The agreement gives Neurogen Biomarking exclusive rights to commercialize Quanterix’s ultrasensitive technology in direct-to-consumer testing in the United States, Europe, and pan-Asia.

“Neurogen Biomarking’s agreement with Quanterix brings us one step closer to shifting the current standard of care paradigm for detection of Mild Cognitive Impairment and dementia due to Alzheimer’s by giving people easier access to clinically validated blood biomarker technology,” said Dr. Rany Aburashed, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Neurogen Biomarking. “Our driving force is to solve the issue of delayed detection and ultimately diagnosis by empowering patients in a responsible, scientifically and clinically controlled scalable ecosystem while also guiding them every step of the way in their brain health journey.”

Neurogen Biomarking’s care ecosystem includes an easy-to-use at-home blood biomarker collection test that can measure phosphorylated tau 217 (P-tau217), a specific marker for Alzheimer’s disease pathology and MCI, using Quanterix’s highly sensitive technology. The patient-initiated platform also provides streamlined telehealth appointments with board-certified neurologists, offering health education and a complete Brain Health Plan with actionable next steps for personalized care.

“It is Quanterix’s ultrasensitive technology that made it possible to test for AD pathology in the blood. For over a decade, Quanterix has been a crucial player in this space, and we are very pleased that their cutting-edge technology is part of Neurogen Biomarking’s ecosystem,” said Dr. Elisabeth Thijssen, Chief Scientific Officer, Neurogen Biomarking. “There is a robust body of literature that shows that P-tau217 levels in blood correlate strongly with Alzheimer’s disease pathology and disease progression, supporting its use as a reliable biomarker.” 1,2

Neurogen Biomarking’s platform will be commercially available in early Q2 2025 for anyone eligible with memory and thinking challenges and for people concerned about symptoms that may be associated with AD.

About Neurogen Biomarking

An estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older were living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2024.3 Additionally, studies estimate that the prevalence of dementia and MCI is up to 22% of Americans over 65 which translates into approximately 13 million people.4 Studies reveal that MCI is underdiagnosed with average detection rates reportedly at 8% of people over 65. Patients with memory and thinking concerns often express them first to their primary care physician and then are referred to a neurologist. According to studies patients can wait from 45 to 50 months for appointment from the time they schedule an appointment with a primary care physician to seeing a neurologist.5 The current standard of care typically delays diagnosis of AD by many years which for some patients is too late for medical interventions. Neurogen Biomarking is dedicated to supporting early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment. Founded by award-winning neurologist, Dr. Rany Aburashed and guided by world-renowned brain health experts, Neurogen Biomarking is on a mission to empower anyone with thinking, memory and neurological concerns with the tools, education, and motivation needed to access advanced, personalized care. To learn more visit www.neurogenbiomarking.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

For Neurogen Biomarking

media@neurogenbiomarking.com

-or-

Susan Reilly

Reilly Connect

susan.reilly@reillyconnect.com

References

Schindler SE et al Head-to-head comparison of leading blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Alzheimer’s Dement. 2024 October; https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.14315 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2813751 https://www.alz.org/media/Documents/alzheimers-facts-and-figures.pdf Liu Y, Jun H, Becker A, Wallick C, Mattke S. Detection Rates of Mild Cognitive Impairment in Primary Care for the United States Medicare Population. J Prev Alzheimer’s Dis. 2024;11(1):7-12. Mattke S, Hanson M. Expected wait times for access to a disease-modifying Alzheimer’s treatment in the United States. Alzheimer’s Dement. 2022 May;18(5):1071-1074



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbba9e35-eaaf-48a3-863f-f1f42a05c308

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf44512c-4bea-4251-a912-6638686682c9