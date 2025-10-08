Neurogastrx to Present Proof-of-Concept Clinical Data on Oral Candidate NG101 to Reduce Nausea & Vomiting Associated with GLP-1 Agonists at ObesityWeek®

Nausea and Vomiting Are the Most Frequent Reasons for Discontinuing

GLP-1 Therapies, Significantly Impacting Adherence, Titration and Preventing Achievement of Proven Long-Term Benefits

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurogastrx, Inc., today announced that it will share proof-of-concept data from the clinical study of NG101 (metopimazine mesylate) for the treatment of semaglutide-induced nausea and vomiting in an oral presentation at ObesityWeek® 2025. NG101 is an oral, peripherally restricted dopamine D 2 receptor antagonist.

“The benefits of GLP-1 agonists are widely known, but the GI-related side effects associated with these drugs may be under-appreciated and can be significant, leading to real-world discontinuations that may be greater than what we observe in the controlled environment of clinical studies,” said Sean Wharton, MD, PharmD, Medical Director, Wharton Medical Clinic for Weight and Diabetes Management, Ontario, Canada, and an adjunct professor at both McMaster University in Hamilton and York University in Toronto. “When nausea and vomiting are persistent and not well controlled, this can have an impact on a patient’s everyday life. Improving GLP-1 tolerability and possibly adherence by addressing issues around nausea and vomiting could help more patients achieve their weight management goals.”

A study published in JAMA Network Open in January showed the one-year discontinuation rate of GLP-1 receptor agonists (liraglutide, semaglutide, or tirzepatide) for patients without type 2 diabetes was 64.8%, with GI events being the most frequent reason cited.1 “The number of potential patients being left behind due to GI issues is staggering,” said James O’Mara, president and chief executive officer, Neurogastrx. “The data on NG101 being presented at ObesityWeek® is the first step in the process of determining whether NG101 could be developed to potentially recapture some of these patients who otherwise cannot tolerate existing GLP-1 agonist medication.”

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Proof-of-Concept, Placebo-Controlled Study of NG101 for Semaglutide-Induced Nausea and Vomiting

Time: 8:15 – 8:30 a.m. ET on November 7, 2025

Location: Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC), Atlanta

Presenter: Kimberley Cummings, PhD, Senior VP, Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Development, Neurogastrx

The NG101 data being presented at ObesityWeek® further details the positive, topline data disclosed by Neurogastrx in October 2024.

About NG101

NG101 is an oral, small molecule peripherally acting dopamine D 2 receptor antagonist. Neurogastrx recently completed a proof-of-concept safety and efficacy study of NG101 in nausea and vomiting associated with glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists. GLP-1 agonists primarily activate two areas in the brain. Activation of the Nucleus of the Tractus Solitarius (NTS) causes satiety (leading to weight loss) whereas activation of the Area Postrema (AP) causes nausea and vomiting. The NTS resides inside the brain and is therefore not accessible to NG101. By contrast the AP is located outside of the blood-brain barrier and represents an ideal target for NG101. The AP is rich in dopamine D 2 receptors. By selectively targeting the AP and blocking D 2 receptors, NG101 blocks the symptoms of nausea and vomiting triggered by GLP-1 agonists.

About Neurogastrx, Inc.

Neurogastrx, Inc. is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies to advance the treatment of GI disorders for which meaningful therapeutic innovation is required to satisfy unmet patient need and disease burden.

