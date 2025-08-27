Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will participate at four investor conferences in September.

Chief Financial Officer Matt Abernethy , Chief Commercial Officer Eric Benevich , and Vice-President of Investor Relations Todd Tushla will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 .

The live webcasts can be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.



(*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE, the NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

