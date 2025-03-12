Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will participate at the Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chief Executive Officer Kyle Gano and Chief Medical Officer Eiry Roberts will present at the conference.

The live webcast can be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences’ website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company’s diverse portfolio includes U.S. FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit, and follow the company onand

(*in collaboration with AbbVie)

