neurocare and Wave Neuroscience partner to expand patient access to FDA-Cleared MeRT® therapy for PTSD on the Apollo TMS Therapy System

Patient receives TMS therapy for PTSD with neurocare's Apollo TMS Therapy System The Apollo TMS Therapy System will support delivery of Wave Neuroscience's FDA-cleared MeRT® therapy for PTSD under the new partnership.

Munich, Germany and Alpharetta, GA, United States, September 25, 2026 - neurocare group AG (“neurocare” or the “Company”), a best practice platform for mental health and performance, and the company behind the neurocare Apollo TMS platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Wave Neuroscience, expanding access to complementary neuromodulation solutions and supporting broader availability of Wave Neuroscience's FDA-cleared MeRT® system to improve the lives of patients suffering from PTSD. About 6% of the US population, or 16 million, will experience PTSD symptoms in their lifetime, and about 27% of these will attempt suicide.

The neurocare platform enables healthcare providers to efficiently deliver the most effective modalities, such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive therapy used to treat conditions such as major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and now PTSD when used in conjunction with MeRT®. Through its growing installed base of Apollo TMS systems, neurocare is supporting mental health providers in delivering advanced neuromodulation treatments to patients worldwide.

MeRT®, developed by Wave Neuroscience, uses EEG-derived brain activity measurements to guide individualized treatment parameters within FDA-cleared TMS frameworks. MeRT® achieved FDA clearance to treat adults with PTSD in June 2026. Integrated seamlessly with neurocare Apollo TMS’s unique open architecture platform, MeRT® helps physicians individualize treatment protocols based on each patient´s unique brain activity patterns.

The collaboration supports neurocare's broader strategy of expanding the clinical relevance of its platform and Apollo TMS devices, through partnerships. This collaboration with Wave Neuroscience highlights the benefits of neurocare’s open clinical ecosystem, which enables clinicians to efficiently leverage best-in-class technologies to deliver better patient care. All neurocare products (including Apollo TMS) were built with this platform strategy in mind, providing seamless integration with complementary solutions to advance precision medicine, personalized treatment, and stronger clinical and operational performance.

"At neurocare, we have long believed that effective mental health treatment requires a personalized approach that combines evidence-based technologies, clinical expertise, and best practices," said Thomas Mechtersheimer, Founder and CEO of neurocare. "Our collaboration with Wave Neuroscience expands the range of scientifically validated tools available through the neurocare platform. Combined with the training, expertise, and know-how of our expert team, we can help more providers adopt personalized treatment approaches and ultimately improve access for patients."

"Wave Neuroscience is committed to expanding access to personalized neuromodulation solutions that help clinicians deliver more individualized care for patients," said Fred Walke, CEO of Wave Neuroscience. “By working alongside neurocare and the Apollo platform, we offer providers a first-of-its-kind approach to PTSD treatment: FDA-cleared technology combining advanced EEG-guided personalization with TMS."

The agreement also reflects growing commercial momentum for neurocare in the United States, where the company continues to expand the reach of Apollo TMS devices and strengthen its position as a long-term technology partner for healthcare providers. Through strategic collaborations such as this, neurocare is reinforcing its role as a platform capable of supporting a growing range of compatible technologies and services.

For healthcare providers, the collaboration creates a more connected pathway to access advanced TMS technology alongside EEG-guided personalization. Clinics and physicians remain responsible for determining which therapies and technologies are appropriate for their patients, while benefiting from improved access to compatible solutions, information, and support.

About neurocare group AG

neurocare group AG has developed a best practice mental health platform, empowering clinicians to offer their patients, through personalized therapy, the best care for a variety of psychological or neurological conditions with more sustainable clinical outcomes. These therapy plans integrate innovative methods and tools, such as psychotherapy, neuromodulation and sleep hygiene, as well as medication. Following a detailed assessment of the patient's condition, neurocare supports clinicians in developing personalized therapy plans that improve self-regulation, resilience and social skills, while being cost-effective for the healthcare system.

The key technology elements of neurocare’s platform are developed in-house, including leading TMS and EEG devices, a cloud-based software platform, as well as an online academy to give professionals the tools and neuroscientific understanding to properly apply these approaches in clinical practice.

neurocare’s platform is currently applied throughout the company’s own clinics across the US, the UK, the Netherlands and Australia, as well as in a growing number of third-party clinics.

www.neurocaregroup.com

Contact:

Sally Remington

neurocare group AG

media@neurocaregroup.com

About Wave Neuroscience

Wave Neuroscience is a leader in personalized non-invasive neuromodulation technology focused on advancing brain health for neurological and mental health conditions. The company's proprietary MeRT® system combines EEG-based brain analysis with individualized neuromodulation protocols designed to optimize treatment delivery based on each patient's unique brain activity patterns. MeRT® is FDA cleared to treat patients with PTSD. Wave Neuroscience partners with physicians, clinics, researchers, and healthcare organizations to advance personalized mental healthcare and precision neuromodulation. Wave Neuroscience is improving brain function for the benefit of mental health.

www.waveneuro.com

Contact:

Blair Atkins

media@waveneuro.com

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