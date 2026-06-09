Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Key Organizational Updates to Support the Company’s Advancement Toward Commercialization

Ulf Wiinberg appointed to Board of Directors

William “Bill” MacKenzie hired as Senior Vice President – Finance

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neuraptive Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Ulf Wiinberg to its Board of Directors and William “Bill” MacKenzie as Senior Vice President – Finance.

Mr. Wiinberg is a seasoned biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries executive with an extensive global career. As a member of the Board of Directors, he will contribute strategic guidance and industry expertise to support the Company’s development and commercialization strategy.

Mr. Wiinberg’s experience includes serving as CEO of X-Vax Technology, Inc. from 2017 until 2024 and prior to that, he was CEO of Lundbeck from 2008 until 2014. From 2002 to 2008, he was a member of Wyeth’s Management Committee and during this time, he was Worldwide President of Wyeth Consumer Healthcare from 2002 to 2005, and President of Europe/Middle East/Africa until 2008, when Wyeth was acquired by Pfizer.

Ulf serves as a director on several company boards including UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Alfa Laval AB, Lund, Sweden, SIGRID Therapeutics AB, Stockholm Sweden and MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., Lexington, MA.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wiinberg said, “I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow directors and the management team at this exciting time in Neuraptive’s journey as the company continues to advance its important work to address the unmet needs of physicians and patients impacted by peripheral nerve injuries.”

Bill MacKenzie, Senior Vice President-Finance, will lead the enterprise finance function and the development of the company's operational infrastructure. Since March 2025, Bill served as consultant, Head of Finance at Neuraptive. He brings over a decade of biotech financial leadership, progressing from senior accountant to executive roles including Head of Accounting and Head of FP&A for revenue, commercial, and R&D. Bill's career includes positions at Sage Therapeutics from 2022 to 2024, Prelude Therapeutics from 2021 to 2022, LifeScan from 2020 to 2021, Zyla Life Sciences from 2015 to 2020, spanning public, private, and PE-backed environments. Bill’s background includes multiple FDA-approved products and navigating complex corporate restructurings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill and Ulf to the company,” said Bob Radie, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Neuraptive. “Bill’s deep financial expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to progress NTX-001 toward commercialization, while Ulf’s global industry experience and strategic insight will provide immense value to our Board and leadership team. “

About Neuraptive

Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics and medical products to address the unmet needs of physicians and patients impacted by peripheral nerve injuries. The company’s headquarters are in Chesterbrook, PA. For more information, see www.neuraptive.com.

IR@neuraptive.com

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