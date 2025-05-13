Neural Therapeutics Announces RSU and Options Grant

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("" or the ""), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, announces that the Board of Directors approved the grant of 2,720,000 restricted share units ("") and 725,000 stock options ("").RSUs were granted to directors and consultants of Neural in accordance with the provisions of the RSU Plan that is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. All of 2,720,000 RSUs vest immediately and expire on December 31, 2028. 367,000 RSUs may be exercised into common shares of Neural after September 30, 2025 and the balance 2,353,000 RSUs may be exercised immediately upon grant. Each RSU is exercisable into one (1) common share in the capital of Neural ("").Options were granted to certain officers of Neural, consultants and members of Neural's Scientific Impact and Advisory Board in accordance with the provisions of Neural's Stock Option Plan that is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. All of 725,000 Options vest immediately and are exercisable into Neural Shares at a price of $0.05 per Neural Share until May 13, 2028.The foregoing grants are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.Ian Campbell, CEOE:T: +1 (647) 697-NURL (6875)Marc LakmaakerE:T: +1.647.289.6640To view the source version of this press release, please visit