Press Releases

Neuphoria Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 28, 2025 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: NEUP) (“Neuphoria” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing impactful treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Spyros Papapetropoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8-10, 2025 in New York, NY.

The presentation will be available on demand here starting on Friday, September 5 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available on the “Events” page in the investors section of Neuphoria’s website.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc.

Neuphoria (Nasdaq: NEUP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. Neuphoria is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC-210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute, “as needed” treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and for chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). BNC-210 is a first-of-its-kind, well-tolerated, broad spectrum anti-anxiety experimental therapeutic, designed to restore neurotransmitter balance in relevant brain areas, providing rapid relief from stress and anxiety symptoms without the common pitfalls of sedation, cognitive impairment, or addiction. In addition, Neuphoria has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions. Neuphoria's pipeline also includes the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor next generation and the Kv3.1/3.2 preclinical programs, both in the lead optimization development stage.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

General
Spyridon (Spyros) Papapetropoulos
info@neuphoriatx.com		IR & PR
Argot Partners
neuphoria@argotpartners.com

Events Massachusetts
