Press Releases

Neumora Therapeutics to Present at Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

March 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutics pipeline consisting of seven clinical and pre-clinical brain disease programs, today announced that the Company will present at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference being held in Miami, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.neumoratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Neumora
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Our work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical, and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Neumora’s mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Neumora Contact:
Helen Rubinstein
315-382-3979
Helen.Rubinstein@neumoratx.com

Massachusetts Events
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.
