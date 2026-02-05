Neumora Therapeutics to Participate in Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutics pipeline consisting of programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the events and presentations section of the Company’s website at www.neumoratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Our work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Neumora’s mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Neumora Contact:

Helen Rubinstein

617-402-5700

Helen.Rubinstein@neumoratx.com