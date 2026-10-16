Neumarker and Cortica Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance Precision Autism Care

Strategic Collaboration Focused on Precision Autism Care

Partnership Brings Together Neumarker’s AI Platform and Cortica’s Clinical Expertise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumarker, Inc. (“Neumarker”), a private techbio company harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for precision CNS medicine, and Cortica, Inc. (“Cortica”), a leading provider of advanced neurological therapies for children with autism and other developmental differences, announced today that they have entered a strategic collaboration agreement to explore the application of Neumarker’s large-scale EEG foundation model together with Cortica’s rich, de-identified clinical data to advance precision care for children with autism.

“We are excited to collaborate with Cortica to address important unmet needs in autism care,” said Ken Wang, Ph.D., MBA, co-founder and CEO of Neumarker. “Children with autism can respond differently to the same interventions, yet clinicians today have limited objective tools to help predict treatment response. By combining Neumarker’s AI-native brain intelligence platform with Cortica’s deep clinical expertise and longitudinal data, we hope to identify biomarkers that can support a more personalized approach to care. We believe this collaboration represents an important opportunity to extend our platform into autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.”

“Cortica has built an integrated, whole-child model of care for children with autism and other developmental differences,” said Neil Hattangadi, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Cortica. “We are excited to partner with Neumarker and combine our clinical expertise and de-identified longitudinal data with their advanced AI and EEG technologies. This collaboration has the potential to accelerate the development of precision medicine in autism, helping clinicians deliver the right interventions to the right children at the right time.”

“Children with autism have highly diverse clinical profiles and responses to treatment, creating an important opportunity to identify biomarkers that can guide more individualized care,” said Kevin Shapiro, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Director of the Cortica Innovation Network. “Our goal is to discover measurable patterns of brain activity that help explain this variability and predict treatment response, bringing greater scientific precision to how we understand and treat autism.”

The collaboration will use de-identified clinical data and be conducted in accordance with applicable patient privacy and research requirements.

About Neumarker

Neumarker is a venture-backed techbio company focused on the development of an integrated, AI-native intelligence platform for brain health. It combines large-scale EEG foundation models with clinical data to enable precision treatment decisions, accelerate CNS drug development and optimize clinical workflows. Its lead application, NMK-001, is in development for epilepsy. Learn more at www.neumarker.ai

About Cortica

Cortica is the nation’s leading physician-led, whole-child provider for children with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Through its “patient-centered medical home” model, Cortica delivers coordinated medical, ABA, and developmental care, along with family and school support. Founded in 2017, Cortica employs over 2,300 clinicians and serves over 20,000 patients annually. Cortica partners with health plans through value-based arrangements to improve outcomes while reducing costs from ABA overutilization, unnecessary medications, and avoidable hospitalizations. The Cortica Innovation Network advances precision medicine through outcomes research, clinical trials, and one of the largest longitudinal datasets in neurodevelopmental care. www.corticacare.com.

Media Contacts

Neumarker:

Laura Zhu, Ph.D., MBA

Chief Business Officer

Laura.zhu@neumarker.ai

Cortica:

Jensen Van Horn

jvanhorn@corticacare.com