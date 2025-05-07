Nerva Completes Mahana Therapeutics Acquisition to Expand Access to Digital Therapies for IBS

Nerva, the world's leading digital therapeutic for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), announced today that it has acquired key assets of Mahana Therapeutics, a pioneer in digital therapies for chronic conditions, including IBS.

Backed by over $80 million in venture funding, Mahana was foundational in establishing prescription digital therapeutics for digestive health. This strategic acquisition strengthens Nerva's leadership in app-based brain-gut therapy and will accelerate its mission to deliver evidence-based, accessible care to the millions of patients living with IBS.

IBS is a complex disorder of gut-brain interaction (DGBI), affecting more than 11% of the population . Leading professional organisations, including the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), now recommend brain-gut behavioral therapies, such as gut-directed hypnotherapy and cognitive behavioral therapy, as part of a high-quality IBS care protocol. Recently, the AGA added digital therapeutics and gut-directed hypnotherapy as consensus-based quality indicators for IBS care .

"Patients experience the best outcomes when medical, dietary, and psychological care are integrated, but GI psychologists are in short supply, and waitlists are long," said Alex Naoumidis, Co-CEO of Nerva.

"The acquisition of key Mahana Therapeutics assets secures our position as the leader in digital GI care, accelerating us on our mission to ensure that every patient and provider has access to gold-standard care - without barriers."

Nerva will begin incorporating key elements of the newly acquired assets into its IBS program in the coming months, drawing on Mahana's proven cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) content and brand to extend the reach and impact of Nerva's existing psychoeducation and gut-directed hypnotherapy offering.

About Nerva

Nerva is the leading digital therapeutic for IBS, offering access to evidence-based brain-gut behavioral therapy via mobile phone app. Referred by over 11,000 healthcare practitioners worldwide, the research-backed, six-week program has helped over 300,000 people better manage and live well with their IBS symptoms.

