Nephrolytics Closes $2.5M SAFE Round, Launches Saya™ First Full Stack Agentic Solution for Kidney Disease Care, and Showcases Breakthrough at RPA 2025

CHUBBUCK, Idaho, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephrolytics, Inc., the AI-powered clinical intelligence platform revolutionizing kidney care, today announced three major milestones: the successful close of a $2.5M SAFE round, the full deployment of its flagship platform Saya™ at Idaho Kidney Institute, and its national debut at the 2025 Renal Physicians Association (RPA) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas.

Nephrolytics revolutionizes kidney care with the first full-stack AI platform for nephrology.

The funding round was led by forward-thinking physician investors, strategic partners and healthcare leaders committed to transforming nephrology from reactive care to precision medicine. This infusion of capital will accelerate product development, expand customer success teams, and support rapid onboarding across nephrology practices and large dialysis organizations nationwide.

Saya™, Nephrolytics’ AI-driven clinical agent, officially launched at Idaho Kidney Institute this month. Designed by nephrologists for nephrologists, Saya™ automates SOAP note creation, streamlines clinical workflows, and delivers real-time decision support—all while pulling fragmented data from EMRs, labs, hospitals, and HIEs into one unified patient view. The result: clinicians spend less time on paperwork and more time on what matters—patient care.

"The successful closing of our SAFE round is a powerful signal of trust from the investor community," said Fahim Rahim, MD, MBA, CEO and Founder of Nephrolytics. "We're excited to scale our mission—bringing AI-powered precision nephrology to the frontlines, enhancing care quality, and alleviating the administrative burden that holds clinicians back."

At Renal Physicians Association (RPA) 2025 Annual Meeting, Nephrolytics captured attention with a dynamic introduction of Saya™ to nephrology leaders, healthcare partners, and attendees. The overwhelming response highlighted the urgent need for smart, seamless solutions that integrate into existing workflows, improve outcomes, and combat clinician burnout.

"We've built electronic medical records, but in the process, lost sight of the most important word in healthcare: CARE," said Naeem Rahim, MD, FASN, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "Today's EMRs are not dynamic tools for clinical decision-making, but static, archival systems—repositories of the past, not enablers of the present. Nephrolytics is leading the charge to bring them into the AI first age—offering real-time insights at the Point of Care so clinicians can make faster, smarter decisions."

With momentum accelerating and partnerships forming across the country, Nephrolytics is poised to redefine the future of kidney care.

