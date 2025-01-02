SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NeoPredics Announces Prof. Stefan Verlohren as Chairman of Medical and Scientific Advisory Board

January 2, 2025 | 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / NeoPredics AG Switzerland, together with its subsidiaries NeoPredics AG Germany and NeoPredics USA Inc., a leader in predictive analytics and clinical decision support for maternal and neonatal health, is proud to announce that Prof. Stefan Verlohren will join the company as Chairman of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Board, effective January 1, 2025.

Prof. Verlohren is a highly distinguished Professor of Obstetrics and the Chairman and Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Fetal Medicine at University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), Germany. With over two decades of experience in maternal-fetal medicine and an extensive background in clinical innovation, he has dedicated his career to advancing care for women and newborns.

Thorsten Waloschek, CEO of NeoPredics, shared his enthusiasm about the appointment:

“Prof. Verlohren’s leadership and expertise in maternal-fetal medicine align perfectly with NeoPredics’ mission to transform outcomes for women and newborns. His guidance will strengthen our commitment to predictive technologies that ensure timely and precise interventions in critical moments of care.”

Prof. Verlohren’s addition to NeoPredics’ advisory board reflects the company’s strategy to partner with global leaders in healthcare to advance NeoPredics’ vision. His experience with innovative projects, such as the PreFree initiative, and his significant contributions to the field of preeclampsia and hypertensive pregnancy disorders further solidify NeoPredics’ position at the forefront of maternal and neonatal health solutions.

NeoPredics remains committed to redefining healthcare for women and children through cutting-edge predictive algorithms. The addition of Prof. Verlohren to the medical team of the two founders Prof. Sven Wellmann and Prof. Marc Pfister, is a significant milestone in this journey.

Contact Information

Lia Butler
Director of Sales & Marketing, US
lia.butler@neopredics.com
6092736911

SOURCE: NeoPredics

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Florida People
ACCESSWIRE
