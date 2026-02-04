Neomorph Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating NEO-811 For the Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Resectable Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Initiation of trial marks first-in-human milestone for Neomorph’s novel molecular glue degrader platform

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neomorph, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering molecular glue degraders to address previously undruggable proteins, today announced the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT07300241) evaluating NEO-811, a novel investigational molecular glue degrader, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-resectable clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

“Dosing the first patient in our Phase 1/2 trial of NEO-811 in renal cell carcinoma marks a pivotal inflection point for Neomorph, representing the first clinical evaluation of an asset from our internally developed pipeline,” said Phil Chamberlain, DPhil., Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Neomorph. “As we advance in the clinic, we look forward to generating data that will inform the continued development of NEO-811 and further validate the potential of our platform to deliver differentiated medicines for patients with significant unmet need.”

The Phase 1/2 NEO-811-101 trial is a first-in-human, open-label study consisting of a single agent dose-escalation phase followed by dose expansion cohorts. The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of NEO-811 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-resectable ccRCC.

“We are pleased to have the first patient dosed in the Phase 1/2 study of NEO-811,” said Toni Choueiri, MD, Director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and chair of the study steering committee. “NEO-811 is a novel, potent, cereblon-dependent, and selective molecular glue degrader designed to fully block a key signaling pathway in clear cell renal cell cancer. The unique mechanism of action of NEO-811 is quite promising and could offer a new treatment option for patients.”

About NEO-811

NEO-811 is an investigational molecular glue degrader designed to induce targeted degradation of a key disease-driving protein and fully block a central signaling pathway implicated in ccRCC. By leveraging a differentiated degradation mechanism, NEO-811 has the potential to address underlying tumor biology that remains inadequately treated with current standards of care. NEO-811 is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-resectable ccRCC.

About Neomorph

Neomorph is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of molecular glue degraders to unlock new therapeutic possibilities across serious diseases. By engineering neomorphic protein surfaces, Neomorph enables precision targeted protein degradation of disease drivers that have historically been considered undruggable.

As a leader in molecular glue technology, Neomorph has created the world’s largest proprietary molecular glue target space, spanning multiple novel degrons across an expansive portfolio of E3 ubiquitin ligases. The company was founded in 2020 and is venture-backed by Deerfield Management Company. For more information, visit www.neomorph.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Contact: inquiries@neomorph.com

Media Contact: media@neomorph.com