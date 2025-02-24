NeoGenomics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:





Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 4 at 1:50 p.m. ET, accessible here

Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 4 at 1:50 p.m. ET, accessible Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL

Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET, accessible Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL

Fireside chat on Thursday, March 13 at 9:00 a.m. ET, accessible here

Live and archived webcasts of the sessions may be viewed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

