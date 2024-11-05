Neogen® To Participate in 2024 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2024 UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Tuesday, November 12.

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

