Neogen® To Participate in 2024 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

November 5, 2024 | 
LANSING, Mich., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2024 UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Tuesday, November 12.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Media Contact

Bill Waelke, Vice President, IR & Treasury

IR@Neogen.com

