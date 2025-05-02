SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter on Thursday, May 8, 2025, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

May 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

This press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through June 8, 2025.

To access the conference call, please pre-register at Nektar Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow Nektar on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Ahu Demir, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

ademir@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-3820

For Media:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications 603-714-2638

mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-first-quarter-on-thursday-may-8-2025-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-302443436.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

Northern California Earnings
Nektar Therapeutics
