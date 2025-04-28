nChroma Bio to Present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASGCT25--nChroma Bio (“nChroma”), a genetic medicines company advancing programmable in vivo delivery to overcome the limitations of existing therapies, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts, one for oral presentation and two for poster presentations, at the upcoming 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA, and virtually from May 13-17, 2025.

“We’re honored to have our work selected for presentation at ASGCT,” said Melissa Bonner, PhD, nChroma’s Chief Scientific Officer. “These presentations showcase significant advancements from our team’s work on targeted non-viral delivery designed to unlock new possibilities for in vivo genetic therapies.”

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Efficient and Liver-Detargeted In Vivo Multiplex Gene Editing of Human Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells

Abstract Number: 152

Session: Innovations in in vivo Targeting of HSPCs and Immune Cells

Presenter: Pauline Schmit, PhD

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 3:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CT

Location: Room 288-290

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Engineered Virus-like Particles with Minimal Components for Improved Base Editing Efficiency in vivo

Abstract Number: 1694

Presenter: Karol Budzik, PhD

Session Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Hall I2

Title: E4/K4 Coiled-coils Improve Cargo Loading in Engineered Virus-Like Particles

Abstract Number: 1693

Presenter: Dylan Dautel, PhD

Session Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Hall I2

The posters presented at ASGCT 2025 will be available in the “News & Resources” section of nChroma’s website at https://www.nchromabio.com/ following the start of the Thursday poster session, and the oral presentation will be available once the presentation concludes.

Our Approach

Leveraging complementary scientific approaches to pair potential best-in-class cargo with target-appropriate in vivo delivery methods, nChroma Bio is taking a disease-first approach to design customized genetic medicines. nChroma’s lead program is a best-in-class epigenetic editor in development as a potential functional cure for chronic hepatitis B.

About nChroma Bio

nChroma Bio is a genetic medicines company committed to addressing the limitations of existing therapies through a disease-first approach. By combining programmable in vivo delivery and gene-regulating technologies, nChroma is designing optimal solutions to deliver precise, potent and durable treatments for patients with high unmet needs. nChroma’s lead candidate, CRMA-1001, is a near clinical-stage, liver-directed epigenetic therapy in development as a potential functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. Guided by a world-class team at the forefront of genetic medicine, founded by renowned pioneers in the field, and supported by top-tier investors, nChroma is redefining targeted in vivo genetic medicine with the initial goal of treating diseases affecting the liver, blood, and central nervous system. For more information, visit nChromaBio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

