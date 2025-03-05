Navigator Medicines to Present Data at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navigator Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company leading the advancement of biologics for targeted immune regulation and restoration, today announced that it will present early clinical data from its lead program, NAV-240, at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, taking place in Orlando, Florida, from March 7-11, 2025.





Poster Presentation

Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1a Randomized, Double-Blind Single-Ascending Dose Study of NAV-240, an anti-OX40L/TNF-alpha Bispecific Antibody, in Healthy Volunteers

Presenter: Dana McClintock, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Navigator Medicines, Inc.

Session Title: AAD 2025 Annual Meeting Poster Exhibit

Category: Clinical Dermatology & Other Cutaneous Disorders

Session Dates: March 7-9, 2025

NAV-240, formerly known as IMB101, is a clinical-stage bispecific antibody against OX40L and TNFα, two clinically-validated targets that are critical in the pathogenesis of several difficult-to-treat inflammatory diseases. Dual targeting of both OX40L- and TNFα-driven signaling pathways may improve upon the efficacy of either monotherapy alone as a potential treatment option for complex, heterogenous diseases with unmet medical needs.

Copies of the abstract and poster will be available on the AAD online viewing portal beginning at the start of the meeting.

About Navigator Medicines

Navigator Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the advancement of biologics for targeted immune regulation & restoration. Founded in 2024 as a subsidiary of Sera Medicines, the Company is committed to developing new therapies for patients living with complex, heterogeneous autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit navigatormedicines.com.

