Nautilus Biotechnology Launches Early Access Program for Novel Single-Molecule Proteomics Platform, Starting with Tau Proteoforms Assay

Early Access Program participants receive exclusive use of Nautilus’ Iterative Mapping method, initially through a validated tau proteoforms assay, with the potential to accelerate Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative disease research

SEATTLE, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering single-molecule proteome analysis, today announced the launch of an Early Access Program for its novel proteomics platform, with a tau proteoforms assay as its first offering. The program makes Nautilus' Iterative Mapping approach to measuring proteins and their variants available to an exclusive group of researchers.

Nautilus’ Iterative Mapping method enables single-molecule analysis of proteins and proteoforms and is designed to achieve comprehensive proteome coverage and detail at scale. The method empowers researchers to precisely map combinatorial patterns of post-translational modifications on individual proteins and study how those patterns evolve over the course of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. This high level of resolution makes it possible to uncover biological insights that are difficult or impossible to obtain with conventional proteomics approaches such as traditional affinity-based methods and mass spectrometry.

The Early Access Program represents a key milestone in Nautilus’ path to commercialization, demonstrating the platform’s expected readiness for external use as the company advances capabilities in the future, including additional targeted proteoform analyses, broadscale proteomics, and beyond. Participants will receive support from Nautilus for guidance on data interpretation, quantification, and analysis, supporting rapid adoption and the generation of actionable biological insights.

"Through years of validation, we’ve shown that our platform delivers reproducible, high-quality proteomic data with a level of resolution and scale that differentiates it from other approaches. These capabilities give us the confidence to launch the Early Access Program, knowing our customers will be set up for success from the outset," said Sujal Patel, co-founder and CEO of Nautilus. "We are thrilled to first offer our proprietary tau proteoforms assay, which several of our partners at world-class research institutions are already harnessing for breakthrough Alzheimer’s research, to kick off this new era for proteomics."

The tau proteoforms assay demonstrates the strong performance and accessibility of the Nautilus Platform. A Nautilus preprint debuting the assay details the platform's capabilities in analyzing Alzheimer's disease brain samples, providing initial validation of its accuracy, sensitivity, dynamic range, and reproducibility for interrogating billions of single-protein molecules at scale.

Independently, researchers at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging are using Nautilus' first externally deployed instrument to map up to 768 distinct tau proteoforms across different brain regions. This work has revealed region-specific proteoform patterns associated with disease progression, opening new avenues for studying neurodegenerative biology. Successful adoption by first-time users at the Buck Institute reinforces the platform’s accessibility and commercial readiness for research use.

In addition to standard tau assays for Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative research, the Early Access Program offers exclusive development partnerships to support the creation of custom assays tailored to specific research applications.

Researchers interested in gaining early access to the Nautilus platform, either through the standard tau assay service or through custom assay development, can learn more at nautilus.bio/nautilusEAP/.

Nautilus will also host a webinar, “Advancing next-generation proteomics with single-molecule Iterative Mapping,” on January 14, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT, highlighting the quantitative benefits of Iterative Mapping for proteomics analysis and presenting updated data from the Buck Institute research collaboration. Register here to view the webinar on demand.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

