Natus to showcase game-changing innovations at Neurocritical Care Society Conference

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natus Medical Incorporated’s innovation in ICU solutions will be on display Oct. 14-18, in San Diego when the leader in neurocritical care technologies participates in the 22nd Annual Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) Conference.

While neurologists and ICU doctors eagerly await Natus’ upcoming entry into the point-of-care EEG market, the company will showcase game-changing innovations in neuromonitoring solutions at NCS, including NeuroWorks ICU solutions, Moberg CNS solutions, Camino ICP monitor and Grass MR conditional electrodes.

Key technologies on display:

NeuroWorks® ICU Solutions offer continuous brain monitoring with real-time EEG data integration and multiple monitoring options on the most reliable and trusted EEG software platform.

offer continuous brain monitoring with real-time EEG data integration and multiple monitoring options on the most reliable and trusted EEG software platform. Moberg CNS Monitor with CNS Envision software expands vital signs to the brain by integrating multimodal data streams for real-time neurocritical patient bedside monitoring, providing healthcare professionals with powerful insights to improve patient outcomes.

with CNS Envision software expands vital signs to the brain by integrating multimodal data streams for real-time neurocritical patient bedside monitoring, providing healthcare professionals with powerful insights to improve patient outcomes. The third generation Camino ICP Monitor will be featured, demonstrating its proven reliability and accuracy in monitoring intracranial pressure for critical care patients.

will be featured, demonstrating its proven reliability and accuracy in monitoring intracranial pressure for critical care patients. Grass® MR Conditional cup electrodes feature the longest lead lengths to be proven safe in 1.5T and 3T MR environments, allowing patients to safely and quickly move from EEG testing to MRI scans and back, minimizing disruptions to EEG monitoring.

Advancing and expanding EEG in neurocritical care:

The highly anticipated point-of-care EEG system complements Natus’ robust and reliable portfolio of ICU solutions, providing timely brain monitoring and offering clinicians immediate and actionable insights to identify seizure activity in critical care environments.

Natus has partnered with Persyst, the most widely accepted developer of its gold standard spike and seizure detection, to incorporate AI-powered seizure detection algorithms, currently under review for 510(k) premarket clearance. With its easy-to-use design, Natus’ point-of-care EEG system aims to help clinicians reduce diagnostic delays and streamline treatment decisions in high-stakes environments.

Natus has submitted an FDA 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Natus point-of-care EEG device.

Visit Natus at NCS 2024

Natus invites attendees to visit Booth 219 at #NCS2024 in San Diego to experience its expansive portfolio of ICU solutions and learn more about the future of neurocritical care.

About Natus

Natus is trusted by healthcare providers around the globe as the solution source to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain, neural pathways, and sensory nervous systems. The best-in-class Natus solutions, including service, field support and education, enable clinicians to advance their standard of care, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. For more news and information on Natus, please visit www.natus.com.

