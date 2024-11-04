Nation’s Largest Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Study Holds Annual Meeting in San Diego

PRECEDE Study Aims to Increase Early Detection in Pancreatic Cancer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Pancreatic cancer has the lowest five-year survival rate of all major cancers at a shockingly low 13%, and it is the third leading cause of cancer mortality in the United States. The need for early detection of pancreatic cancer through enhanced screening tools is vital, as pancreatic cancer is often detected at the latest stages when treatment is no longer effective. https://precedestudy.org

A dedicated team of researchers, physicians and scientists are coming together in San Diego on November 7 and 8 for the annual meeting of the global Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection (PRECEDE) Study, an interconnected set of 51 pancreatic centers worldwide conducting unprecedented research for the early detection of pancreatic cancer in individuals with increased risk for the disease.

Founded in 2020, the international PRECEDE Study (https://precedestudy.org) is open to individuals with a family history of pancreatic cancer and/or those who carry genetic variants linked to development of the cancer. The PRECEDE Study is now headquartered out of Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, and the international group will gather at the Estancia La Jolla for two days of informational panels, partner updates, collaboration and sharing of information.

Through the PRECEDE collaborative network throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, top scientific and clinical teams are focused on the development and validation of novel early detection technologies, including early detection blood tests and advances in AI-based imaging.

The Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection and Prevention Clinic at UC San Diego Health offers clinical evaluation and recommendations for pancreatic screening and follow-up care to people at increased risk for pancreatic cancer. Participation in the PRECEDE Study is offered to eligible patients during their clinic visit.

For patients with pancreatic cancers detected at the earliest stage (stage 1a), survival improves to nearly 84%, highlighting that early detection is vital to improving survival.

The PRECEDE Consortium’s ambitious goal is to increase the five-year survival rate to 50% within the next 10 years through the most comprehensive observational longitudinal prospective cohort study of individuals at an elevated risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Data collection, monitoring and imaging are key to the study’s collaborative database of shared information. Investigators plan to enroll 10,000 patients; more than 7,000 are already participating.

ABOUT THE PRECEDE CONSORTIUM:

Founded in 2020 and now with its academic hub at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, the PRECEDE Consortium’s work is a testament to the power of unity in the face of adversity. By bringing together the brightest minds and the most advanced resources, PRECEDE stands at the forefront of a movement that is not just about scientific discovery, but about giving patients and families hope, time and a fighting chance against pancreatic cancer.

For more information about PRECEDE and its mission, please visit precedestudy.org.

