National Multiple Sclerosis Society Leads the Way in Making it Easier to Diagnose MS

Updates to McDonald Diagnostic Criteria for MS published

The McDonald Diagnostic Criteria for MS - a set of guidelines to help healthcare professionals provide accurate, timely multiple sclerosis diagnosis — were recently updated and published in the Lancet Neurology.

Some people with MS symptoms experience years of testing, frustration and confusion before receiving a diagnosis. These enhancements equip healthcare professionals with additional ways to diagnose MS more quickly and accurately. An earlier diagnosis allows people to begin treatment sooner, significantly improving their health outcomes.

"Decades ago, it could take years to diagnose multiple sclerosis. Today it's down to months. And soon, we expect it to get even easier and faster. And that's something we're extremely proud of," said Dr. Timothy Coetzee, President and CEO of the National MS Society.

Key updates to the MS diagnostic criteria include:

Changes to where and how we look for evidence of MS, including new tests for diagnosis.

Special considerations for the criteria in children and people over 50 years old.

Some of the newer testing methods in the enhanced criteria are more accessible, affordable, and less invasive, with a goal of helping more people access testing needed to get a clear MS diagnosis, regardless of where they live.

"Through global collaboration with our partners at ECTRIMS and the engagement of leaders from around the world, we have updated the diagnostic criteria with everything we've learned since 2017. We look forward to ushering in an exciting new chapter in the diagnosis and treatment of MS," commented Coetzee.

This initiative is being led by the International Advisory Committee on Clinical Trials in Multiple Sclerosis, a global body sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and ECTRIMS. By providing funding, thought leadership and expert guidance, the Society is committed to ensuring healthcare professionals have the tools and knowledge needed to quickly and accurately diagnose MS.

The process to diagnose MS continues to be revisited and enhanced to keep pace with advancing research and technology. In 2001, when MS diagnostic criteria were first introduced, the average time to receive an MS diagnosis was four years. Over time, and with updates to the criteria in 2017, the average time to diagnosis has been reduced by 75% to an average of one year.

For people with MS, the new 2024 McDonald criteria will not affect an existing MS diagnosis. However, for those who are concerned their loved ones might have MS in the future, the continued improvement of diagnostic criteria means they will have an easier path to diagnosis.

References:

The peer-reviewed paper that designates the updated criteria, titled “Diagnosis of multiple sclerosis: 2024 revisions of the McDonald criteria” was published in the online version of Lancet Neurology on September 17. It will appear in the printed publication in October.

Supporting papers include:

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes, and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society funds cutting-edge research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalmssociety.org, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

