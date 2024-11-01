Natera to Report its Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 12, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, today announced that it will release results for its third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, after the market closes on Nov. 12, 2024. Natera will host a conference call and webcast shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).





Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event: Natera’s Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Dial-In: 1-888-770-7321 (Domestic) 1-929-201-7107 (International) Conference ID: 7684785 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/883846048

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 200 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-405-4709, investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com