Natera Shares Real-World Analyses and Data at ASN Kidney Week 2026, Highlighting the Critical Need for Genetic Testing with Renasight™

Analyses drawn from a large real-world database of patients underscore how genetic testing can support better care in chronic kidney disease (CKD)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced new data that was recently presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026, highlighting the unique value genetic testing can provide for patients with CKD. These 18 abstracts, including three oral presentations, add to the growing support for Renasight, Natera’s genetic test for CKD.

Among the key findings were data from a large, real-world database of patients with indicators of kidney disease.

One such analysis revealed significant delays in diagnosing and managing CKD. Among patients with incident CKD, the median time from the first abnormal kidney indicator to a documented diagnosis was about 5.3 years, with median eGFR falling from 75 to 66 mL/min/1.73 m² in the two years before diagnosis.

Another analysis highlighted gaps in referrals for specialist care. Of patients meeting KDIGO-aligned high-risk criteria, only one third had any documented nephrology care, and those who did waited a median of 149 days. Furthermore, just 26.6% of high-risk patients with hereditary or structural kidney disease had documented nephrology care, the lowest of any high-risk group.

“These findings underscore the need for earlier etiologic evaluation. Renasight genetic testing is designed to address this need by clarifying the cause of kidney disease and supporting earlier, more targeted specialist referrals,” said Sangeeta Bhorade, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Organ Health, Natera. “Renasight is an essential tool in CKD management, which we believe should be a standard part of care for patients with signs of the disease.”

Full list of presentations at ASN Kidney Week 2026 included:

Abstract TH-PO0128

Presenter: Emily Hendricks, MS, CGC

Evidence of Reduced Penetrance in Complement Gene-Positive Patients from a Large Renal Cohort

Abstract TH-PO0125

Presenter: Margaret Westemeyer, MS, CGC

A Broad Panel as the Perfect Complement: Unexpected Genetic Findings in Patients at Risk for Complement-Mediated Disease

Abstract TH-PO0134

Presenter: Nicholas Case, MS, CGC

Functional Kidney Disease Predominates in PTPN11-Associated Noonan Syndrome Identified Through Nephrology Practice

Abstract TH-PO0564

Presenter: Darbey Raible, MS, CGC

Genetic Ancestry as a Lens on ESKD Risk

Abstract TH-PO0558

Presenter: Ronen Schneider, MD

Most Patients with KDIGO-Aligned High-Risk Kidney Disease Do Not Receive Nephrology Care: A Real-World Analysis

Abstract TH-PO0200

Presenter: Emily Hendricks, MS, CGC

Unexpectedly Mild Adult-Onset ADPKD in Patients with Digenic Hypomorphic PKD1 and Truncating PKD2 Variants

Abstract 4558577

Presenter: Uma Arora, PhD

Genetic Diagnoses Across Clinical Presentations of Glomerular Diseases

Abstract FR-PO0507

Presenter: Michelle Bloom, PhD

Clinical Phenotypes and Outcomes of Cardiovascular Disease in a Real-World CKD Cohort: A Retrospective Analysis

Abstract FR-PO0109

Presenter: Ankit Shah, MS

Real-World Treatment Patterns Among Patients with APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease (AMKD) in the United States

Abstract FR-PO1200

Presenter: Ruchi Naik, MD, PhD

Elevated Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA in Recurrent Lupus Nephritis After Kidney Transplantation: A Case Report

Abstract FR-OR078

Presenter: Fredrik Erlandsson, MD, PhD

Global Mutational Landscape in COL4A3, COL4A4, and COL4A5 and Estimating the Alport Syndrome (AS) Population

Abstract 4555599

Presenter: Shirlee Shril, MS

Diagnostic Inertia in CKD: Delayed Recognition of Abnormal Kidney Biomarkers in a Large Real-World Electronic Health Record Cohort

Abstract SA-PO0171

Presenter: Tessa Pitman, MS, CGC

From Early Stones to Silent Disease: Phenotypic Extremes in Individuals with Homozygous HOGA1 Variants

Abstract SA-PO0191

Presenter: Akash Anand, M.S., CGC

Rare Identification of HbS/Hb Crete in a Patient Undergoing Pretransplant Kidney Genetic Testing

Abstract SA-PO0182

Presenter: Margaret Westemeyer, M.S., CGC

Implications for Donor Safety and Family Risk Assessment After Unexpected CLCN5-Related Dent Disease in Living Donor Evaluation

Abstract SA-PO0190

Presenter: Mary Conway, M.S., CGC

Unrecognized Nephrogenic Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuresis in a Symptomatic Female Patient with an Activating AVPR2 Variant

Abstract SA-PO0120

Presenter: Fadi Yacoub, M.D., Mercy Medical Center

Novel NEK8 Variant Associated with Adult-Onset ADPKD

Abstract SA-PO0925

Presenter: Maksim Chapman

Demographic Disparities in Time to CKD Diagnosis After Abnormal Laboratory Findings

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com