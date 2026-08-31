Natera and Susan G. Komen® Announce National Partnership to Accelerate Progress Against Breast Cancer

The partnership combines Natera's leadership in breast cancer research and personalized molecular residual disease (MRD) testing with Susan G. Komen's global advocacy and patient support network

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing and precision medicine, today announced a national partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization. Together, the organizations aim to accelerate breast cancer awareness and education, including efforts to increase understanding of MRD. Natera’s SignateraTM MRD test is supported by more than 185 peer-reviewed publications across multiple cancer types, including breast cancer. This growing body of evidence reflects Natera's ongoing investment in clinical research.

Susan G. Komen is the only advocacy organization addressing breast cancer through a comprehensive approach that spans research, community health, patient support, public policy, and global outreach. The partnership complements Natera’s commitment to advancing evidence generation in breast cancer, with multiple ongoing and planned studies evaluating how MRD testing may help personalize care, inform treatment decisions, and improve outcomes.

Natera will serve as the 2026 Premier National Series Sponsor of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® and MORE THAN PINK Walk® events. Through its support of Komen’s nationwide series of 5K run/walk events, Natera will help raise awareness of breast health, support patients and survivors, and advance Komen’s mission to save lives. Natera will also continue to support Komen’s patient education initiatives, including the “Know More” series.

“Our growing partnership with Susan G. Komen reflects Natera’s commitment to advancing science with urgency and ensuring that meaningful innovations reach the patients and clinicians who need them most,” said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer, oncology and early cancer detection, Natera. “We are honored to support Komen’s national event series and stand alongside the patients, advocates, researchers, and healthcare professionals working every day to improve outcomes for people affected by breast cancer.”

Breast cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges worldwide. In the United States, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer approximately every two minutes, and breast cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related death among women globally.¹ While breast cancer in men is rare, accounting for less than 1% of cases, it is often diagnosed at a later stage, contributing to poorer outcomes.²

“Natera's partnership helps strengthen our reach to fund breakthrough research, support patients and families, and deliver critical resources to communities across the country,” said Victoria Wolodzko Smart, senior vice president of mission, Susan G. Komen. “Together, we can help accelerate progress against breast cancer while ensuring that people facing the disease have access to the education, support, and advocacy they need. We are grateful for Natera's partnership and shared commitment to creating a world where no one loses their life to breast cancer.”

References

Susan G. Komen. Breast Cancer Fact Sheet. Susan G. Komen. January 2026. PDF available at: https://www.komen.org/wp-content/uploads/BCFactSheetOct2017-1.pdf “Male Breast Cancer.” Susan G. Komen®, https://www.komen.org/breast-cancer/facts-statistics/male-breast-cancer/

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com