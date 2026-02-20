Nasus Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 20, 2026

TEL AVIV, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) ("Nasus Pharma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced that Company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in February and March.

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date and time: February 25, 2026, 1:20 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual ( register here: https://event.summitcast.com/view/CTtthLh2Bi2D9aYoKpvtEv/KoYPJS8x3zqMuXPHfEHoSY

Format: Company presentation

Speaker: Dan Teleman, Chief Executive Officer

BIO Investment & Growth Summit

Date and time: March 2, 2026, 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

Format: Company presentation

Speaker: Dan Teleman, Chief Executive Officer

Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Date and time: March 11, 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

Format: Company presentation

Speaker: Dan Teleman, Chief Executive Officer

Nasus management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested parties should contact their conference representative to arrange a meeting.

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus’ intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle-free, easy-to-use alternatives. Nasus’ proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products. For further information about the Company, please visit www.nasuspharma.com or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Company Contact

Nasus Pharma Ltd.

info@nasuspharma.com

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com