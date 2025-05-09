Nanox to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 22, 2025

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company", Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before market open on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman, and Ran Daniel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: Nanox Q1 2025 Earnings Call Registration . The live webcast of the conference call may be accessed by using the following link: Nanox Q1 2025 Earnings Webcast . The link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Nanox website at Events and Presentations .

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.

Nanox's vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI for more accurate diagnostics and maintaining a clinically driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC – a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox.AI LTD, a subsidiary of Nanox Imaging, with an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; Nanox.CLOUD – a cloud-based software platform that manages data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; Nanox.MARKETPLACE – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision .

