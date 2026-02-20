Nanox Expands in Latin America with Exclusive Nanox.ARC Distribution Agreement in Argentina

Collaboration with Intec SRL drives commercial expansion of 3D medical imaging across a high-growth private healthcare market

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanox Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox”, Nasdaq: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced a distribution agreement with Intec SRL, an Argentina-based medical device distributor with more than 35 years of experience delivering advanced imaging technologies to healthcare providers nationwide.

The Nanox.ARC is a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that makes 3D imaging possible in more places, at a lower cost and with significantly reduced radiation dose than traditional CT. Digital tomosynthesis solutions are currently limited in Argentina, where the private healthcare sector represents the majority of diagnostic demand.

Under the terms of the agreement, Intec SRL will serve as Nanox’s exclusive distributor for the Nanox.ARC system and related services in Argentina, overseeing all aspects of marketing, distribution, installation, and support. Intec will also manage demonstration activities, clinical evaluations with leading radiologists, participation in national medical congresses, and the operation of local workshops and showroom-based training programs.

“We are building momentum in Latin America through this exclusive agreement with Intec SRL in Argentina,” said Erez Meltzer, CEO and Acting Chairman of Nanox. “Our strategy centers on expanding access to cost-effective imaging solutions through established regional partners. Argentina represents an important step in our Latin American expansion as we continue to bring the Nanox.ARC to new markets.”

“We are proud to partner with Nanox to bring this imaging technology to Argentina,” said Cristian Garcia, CEO of Intec SRL. “Nanox.ARC is a groundbreaking system with the potential to make high-quality imaging more affordable and widely accessible, including in communities that have been underserved until now. Together, we aim to support broader access to advanced 3D imaging across Argentina.”

Commercialization of the Nanox.ARC system in Argentina will be subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals.

Intec will provide full technical support during installation and post-warranty service, ensuring continuity for healthcare providers adopting the Nanox.ARC system.

About Intec SRL

With more than 35 years of experience, Intec SRL is a leading distributor of advanced medical technologies in Argentina, providing personalized guidance to healthcare institutions nationwide. Backed by a team of 45 specialized professionals, Intec delivers comprehensive commercial, technical, and service capabilities, ensuring high-quality, rapid response solutions across a broad spectrum of clinical specialties.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

