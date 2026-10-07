NanoViricides Presenting at NIBA’s 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL October 7, 2026

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting tomorrow October 7, 2026 at NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ABOUT NANOVIRICIDES

NanoViricides, Inc. (www.nanoviricides.com) is a clinical stage company that is creating special purpose nanomedicines for antiviral therapy.

We are at the forefronts of fighting viral diseases that have global pandemic potential, presenting unmet medical needs, and accounting for over $70 Billion in Market Size.

Our first drug, a revolutionary broad-spectrum antiviral nanomedicine called NV-387 has entered Phase II clinical trial for the Treatment of the Ebola Bundibugyo Virus (BDBV) Disease (BVD, EVD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as of September, 23, 2026. The same exact drug has also begun a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Mpox disease in DRC on the same date in different locations.

There is no approved treatment nor vaccine for Ebola BDBV.

NV-387 is the only Oral Treatment in clinical trials for Ebola to the best of our knowledge. As such, it can be an important tool for combatting not just BDBV but any future Ebola viruses, if successful. Over 4,000 people have died and 8,000 confirmed cases have been recorded in DRC for the Ebola outbreak since May 2026 to October 2, 2026. The crude case fatality rate is about 48%, and modeled infection-to-fatality rate is 67%. The difference indicates that the outbreak is still expanding. The outbreak is expected to cost more than $5 Billion to control it, not accounting for economic costs.

The USA has been, laudably, and proudly, the largest provider of humanitarian and relief assistance in this outbreak, with almost $1.4 Billion in contributions. The USA has already provided $887 Million, and has pledged another $500 Million, of which $267 million has been released, according to the US Department of State.

There is no approved treatment for Mpox. Mpox Clade II is endemic in the USA. Cases of Mpox Clade I, a far more severe form, have begun to increase in the USA.

Additionally, the same drug NV-387 for the Treatment of Measles has received Orphan Drug Designation as well as Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the US FDA. The Company is planning clinical trials for Measles. There is no approved treatment for Measles.

If NV-387 is approved as a Treatment for Measles, it will be eligible for a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) that can bring revenues of $200-250 Million even before commercialization of the drug.

NV-387 has shown strong effectiveness against many respiratory viruses including Influenza, RSV, and Coronaviruses in lethal animal models. The Company intends to advance NV-387 in a Phase II clinical trials for Viral Acute Respiratory Infections (Viral ARI) and the Severe lower lung disease forms (Viral SARI). In a single clinical trial, the Company would be able to evaluate NV-387 effectiveness against a large number of respiratory viruses, including the important ones, namely Influenza, RSV, Coronaviruses, and human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), as well as enteroviruses, echoviruses, adenoviruses and other respiratory viruses.

NV-387 could be a revolutionary, first line, empiric, antiviral oral treatment that one could get upon visiting a doctor, even before diagnosing which virus is causing the disease, if successful in the Viral ARI clinical trial. No more staying home sick because "it is a viral infection and there is no drug," while spreading the virus! Like what broad-spectrum antibiotics did for bacterial infections.

Other drugs in the pipeline include NV-HHV-1, a broadly herpesviridae spectrum drug that has gone through non-clinical development for VZV shingles as a skin cream, and NV-HIV-1, a "functional cure" for HIV/AIDS that could have the futuristic potential to eliminate HIV entirely from the body.

The Company's drugs are based on the nanoviricide™ platform technology that is bio-mimetic. The virus cannot escape the nanoviricide drug no matter how much the virus evolves. This is because a nanoviricide drug mimics the normal receptors that a virus requires for attacking cells, no matter how much it changes.

This nanoviricide bio-mimicry solves the biggest problem facing antiviral countermeasures - vaccines, antibodies, and small chemicals - that viruses readily evolve to escape them.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community for almost 50 years. NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference website is available here: https://nibas-152nd-investment-conference.events.accessnewswire.com/

Contact:

NanoViricides, Inc.

info@nanoviricides.com

Public Relations Contact:

ir@nanoviricides.com

SOURCE: NanoViricides, Inc.

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