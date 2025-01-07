NanoVibronix Announces Completion of Pilot Phase of Clinical Study of UroShield® at the University of Michigan

Research expected to advance to ‘Full Study’ phase in 2025

ELMSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) (the “Company”), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced the successful completion of the first phase of a Randomized Control Trial study of UroShield® by researchers at the University of Michigan (“UM”).

This first phase of the trial is a precursor to the full study by researchers at UM. It was conducted primarily with nursing home residents and was aimed at studying the impact of UroShield® on improving patient’s quality of life by its potential to reduce urinary tract infections, catheter blockages and pain caused by the long-term use of urinary catheters.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The first phase of the study served as a validation pilot in advance of a full study. With this phase now complete, researchers at UM can advance to the next phase, a full Randomized Control Trial of additional patients. We expect the full trial to commence in 2025.”

Mr. Murphy continued, “The validation our products continue to receive from independent research and the progress we are making towards further commercializing UroShield is highly encouraging. This research builds on previously concluded studies and product launches in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand and our recent introduction of UroShield to the European market. The next phase of the UM study is expected to be conducted concurrently with our preparations for the launch of UroShield in the U.S., subject to 510K clearance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

Dr. Lona Mody, Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan, commented, “Our team has achieved the goals of this pilot phase, including refining our recruitment and retention strategies, delivering the intervention and developing data collection tools. We look forward to the next phase.”

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the continuous assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield® and UroShield®, which are portable devices suitable for administration at home or in any care setting. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

