Nanoscope Therapeutics Post-Hoc Clinical Analyses to be Presented at 2026 Macula Society Annual Meeting

Dr. Christine N. Kay to Present Multivariant Analysis of 3-Year RESTORE and REMAIN Data, Identifying Patient and Disease Characteristics Associated with Best Outcomes in Retinitis Pigmentosa Patients Following MCO-010 Optogenetic Gene Therapy

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced that new post-hoc clinical analyses from its lead optogenetic therapy, MCO-010, will be featured at the 2026 Macula Society Annual Meeting taking place February 25-28, 2026 in San Diego, CA.

Christine N. Kay, M.D., Director of Clinical Research and Retinal Genetics, Vitreoretinal Associates in Gainesville, FL, will present new analyses from long-term follow-up of three-year, randomized Phase 2b/3 data, examining patient and disease characteristics associated with best outcomes. This is the first time these data will be presented, offering clinicians a richer framework for understanding the effects of one-time MCO-010 treatment in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) having severe vision loss.

Presentation Details:

Presenter: Christine N. Kay, M.D.



Title: Vision Improvement Outcomes in Retinitis Pigmentosa: Multivariant Analysis from 3-Year RESTORE and REMAIN Data of MCO-010 Optogenetic Gene Therapy



Session: Inherited Dystrophy I: Clinical Trials and Beyond



Date & Time: Friday, February 27 | 7:30 AM – 7:35 AM

"These analyses are an important next step in helping to understand the Phase 3 clinical trial data of MCO-010 in retinitis pigmentosa," said Dr. Kay. "By examining the characteristics of patients who had the best outcomes across three years of follow-up in RESTORE and REMAIN, we can begin to understand how the therapy can be used in patients in the real world, if approved."

"Dr. Kay's multivariant analyses add a clinically significant dimension to what is already a landmark dataset," said Samuel Barone, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics. "We are proud to present this work at the Macula Society Annual Meeting, where leading retinal specialists will be able to engage directly with the findings as we continue our rolling BLA for MCO-010 – potentially offering the first approved therapy for patients with retinitis pigmentosa having severe vision loss."

About the MCO Platform



MCO is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics



Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing a disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA is ongoing. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations to cover non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. MCO-010 has also received Sakigake (Pioneer) and Orphan Drug designations in Japan from MHLW. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is also expected to start in 2026. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

